Aries

Jupiter favors abundance and prosperity for you. Other planets like Venus give you the opportunity to earn money and travel. To welcome the next year, wear something bright with bright colors because this is what your 2024 will be like. Remember to beautify your home, have plenty of food and invite friends to your home.

Taurus

The full moon leads you to invest time and money in your home and family. Venus makes you more sure of what you want in the matter of love. Use the color green and gold accessories to welcome the coming year.

Gemini

Jupiter exalts your spiritual side and also your personal magic. Venus encourages you to look for other horizons for your economic progress. Do a cleaning in this last week of December and perfume your home. For the 31st you should wear yellow combined with the color that represents the greatest need you have.

Cancer

Your love life is strengthened and also the one you have with work partners, if you are single you will not lack admirers. Seek to eradicate everything negative that affected you throughout the year. Wear white and gold to welcome 2024.

Leo

Something very good and positive for you will happen this week. Venus opens the doors to romance and fun. The sun and Jupiter bring success and stability to your life. On the 31st, burn a paper with the negative things that happened to you in 2023, dress elegantly with gold accessories and the color orange.

Virgo

December closes with a lot of fun; Jupiter multiplies invitations, visits, parties and trips. You will feel adventurous, conquering and flirtatious. Don't miss white flowers, spiritually cleanse your home. The 31st wears white with gold accessories.

Libra

December marks the beginning of a very special stage in your life. Jupiter closes 2023 by highlighting your personal magnetism and spiritual power. Venus brings the opportunity for new studies and great success. You should give away and donate what you don't use.

Scorpion

In the last week of December, the important documentation that you have been waiting for will begin to advance. Jupiter arrives to positively alter your love life, Mercury could bring delays, but they will be temporary. On the 31st, dress in blood red with gold accessories and decorate your house with natural flowers.

Sagittarius

2023 will close in good health as Jupiter grants the necessary blessings to overcome physical ailments. The sun favors abundance and prosperity, money will arrive soon. Thanks to Venus you will attract attention for your good dressing, on the 31st wear red underwear and turquoise blue in your outfit.

Capricorn

You will have a lot of planetary energy behind you. Jupiter will alter your romantic life and you will feel more flirtatious. Mercury retrograde keeps you away from toxic groups or people, if someone doesn't look for you it's because it doesn't suit you.

Aquarium

The sun and Venus behind you will reward you for everything you have experienced throughout 2023. The full moon highlights your sensitivity to family matters. Purple cannot be missing on the 31st in all the objects you can.

Fish

Many parties and activities will make your week very special. Venus, Mercury, the sun and Jupiter will bring love, fun and a new spiritual awakening. In 2024 you will make your dreams come true. On the 31st, wear white with a little black and gold accessories.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Walter Mercado Horoscopes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions