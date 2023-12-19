Aries

Everything related to your work area seems to be stagnant, since Mercury Retrograde is making it difficult for you to communicate assertively on a professional level, but don't worry, because the entry of the Sun into Capricorn on December 21 will help you improve this bad stage and will make it easier for others to recognize your value, skills and professionalism.

Taurus

During these Christmas periods, try to take all possible precautions, take care of yourself from any dangerous activity because Mercury Retrograde is clouding your common sense and does not allow you to think about the consequences of your actions.

On the other hand, the Sun in Capricorn will lead you to stand out in your professional area, you will soon obtain recognition for your performance and great work.

Gemini

With the energy of Mercury's retrogradation, complications could arise with your partner, as well as in those social relationships that have to do with unions and associations, so you should avoid discussing important topics while that period lasts.

For its part, the Sun highlights your intuition and that will allow you to feel and capture everything that is good or bad for you.

Cancer

The Sun will change to Capricorn in your house of unions and marriage, this means that the ideal time has arrived to formalize your relationship as a Christmas gift, but be careful that Mercury Retrograde could interfere in these aspects. You are a strong sign, so everything that happens during the Mercury period, you will be able to overcome.

Leo

Starting this week you join together with your coworkers to organize events, also to participate in activities and parties. The Sun in Capricorn will give you the green light to excel in everything you set your mind to and with other people and your health improves.

Mercury Retrograde invites you to listen and observe before you decide to speak.

Virgo

During this week you bond more with your family, your parents and your children, if you have them. The Christmas season inclines you to seek the company of your loved ones, the Sun in Capricorn, with its energy will bless your entire family.

Avoid discussing sensitive topics such as politics or religion during family gatherings, remember that Mercury is Retrograde and this could lead to differences between your family members.

Libra

December has been a very active month for you, during this week there will be much more movement, you will be resolving various family issues.

Visits, trips and various activities will be affected by the retrogradation of Mercury, so the recommendation is that you flow with any changes you experience and try to adapt without resistance to the decisions of those closest to you.

Scorpio

You continue to worry about all situations related to the economy. Although the Sun in Capricorn will bring you profits, you must learn to control your expenses.

Be careful that Mercury Retrograde can delay the arrival of a payment or money that is owed to you, but this bad streak will pass soon and you will be able to recover and enjoy abundance.

Sagittarius

Good news comes to your life, the Sun moves from your sign to your solar second house, which will bring a lot of prosperity and abundance during the Christmas period. Mercury could cause some problems to arise during these dates, but don't worry, nothing takes away your enthusiasm and happiness for life.

Capricorn

You are in a very favorable period for you, because the Sun enters your sign on December 21 and will highlight your beauty and talents, filling you with a lot of luck. With a lot of patience you will have to process everything that Mercury Retrograde brings during the last weeks of the month to which could delay some activities and plans during the Christmas holidays.

Aquarium

The Sun and Mercury Retrograde will not affect you as much as other signs, of all, you are the most calm and you are determined to spend many Christmas holidays calm and happy, even if the world is collapsing around you.

You focus on your blessings, your achievements and everything you have achieved throughout the year, you are happy and in very good health.

Fish

This is a week to attend to work matters and focus on everything you do. The Sun in Capricorn, starting this December 21, will favor your social life, there is no shortage of invitations to make these holidays memorable. You are very sensitive and enjoy the company of others.

YC

Themes

Walter Mercado Horoscopes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions