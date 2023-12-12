Aries

2023 is about to end, give yourself the opportunity to get out of the routine, stay away from negative people, you need to spread faith, hope, optimism and happiness. Let go of worries and open your mind so that you are able to receive blessings.

Taurus

This is a week that gives you the opportunity to feel like a child, you will begin to celebrate big in the company of friends, colleagues and family, whether dancing or singing.

Avoid excesses at all costs and take all necessary measures to avoid any respiratory disease that may affect you, stay away from anything that may harm your health.

Gemini

Today and this entire week will be special because you celebrate Christmas and the beginning of a New Year with your family and your coworkers in advance, so you should be grateful for the time and love that you have shared with all those people who have helped you. They have made it their priority.

Focus on the positive things this Christmas season will bring you.

Cancer

This is a week to dedicate your time to family and your children, it is time to spend quality moments accompanied by your loved ones, your sense of care and protection towards them will sharpen throughout this week.

You have everything you need to take control of any family matter

Leo

The Moon takes you along the path of planning and unity with your family or someone, especially to receive 2024 in the most hopeful way possible.

Money and love are not something that worries you these days, all your attention is focused on helping and providing quality time to all those people who need you.

Virgo

This 2023 has marked the lives of many people, but it has especially marked you, since you have survived great tests, which has led you to make the decision to put together an economic plan so that next year you do not lack anything.

Friends, co-workers and family are an important part of your life in this last month of the year, take advantage of the time you spend with all of them.

Libra

You are much more cautious in economic matters to avoid spending on things you do not need, take care of all your goods and possessions, there are many people who envy you and will want to have everything you have.

Don’t trust deals or bargains, because everything they offer you will be too good to be true.

Scorpio

The week begins with the Moon in your sign, which is why you will be more expressive, more dreamy and eager to be surrounded by all your loved ones.

Take advantage of these days to invent and create; Take the initiative to be close to everyone who is important to you. Raise your energy because life is too beautiful to live sad or alone.

Sagittarius

Say goodbye to all negative thoughts, there is nothing to fear from your past because it will not return. There is nothing to fear, Sagittarius, on the contrary, there are quite a few things for which you should be grateful, so he looks forward, to the future.

The Moon will possibly make you feel nostalgic for what is no longer in your life, but starting this week you should focus on the present, on everything you have and be grateful for it, do not think about what you lack.

Capricorn

Throughout these days you will find yourself very sensitive, you will also be open-minded to receive any signal from your light beings. You sense everything, you intuit everything and your spirituality will stand out throughout the week.

You will provide support and advice to those who need it, but first start with yourself and meditate on all those things that you need to improve so that you can overcome any obstacle.

Aquarium

Your time to travel has arrived, take advantage of this week to invest not only in yourself but in any negotiation because you will be very successful.

The New Moon will be helping you communicate more effectively and thus you will be able to positively finalize any agreement.

Fish

You must be aware of everything that manifests in your dreams because through your spiritual guides you will receive all the answers you need to resolve your doubts.

Get ready for many action-packed days and flow with everything that comes your way without showing any resistance to change

With information from Walter Mercado Facebook

YC

Themes

Walter Mercado Horoscopes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions