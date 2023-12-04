Aries

In Aries, Venus moves from Scorpio, awakening that inner beauty that has an irresistible charm, seducing whoever you want. Venus also favors financial gains through inheritances, divorces or property associations. Neptune adds sensitivity and empathy to your personality, sometimes softening your strong and dominant character.

Taurus

In Taurus, this week love is presented with solid and deeply committed unions, since Venus is in opposition. You are looking beyond physical beauty; You are looking for compatibility in values, ideals and tastes in a couple. Neptune motivates you to get involved in social causes with people who share the desire to generate significant change.

Gemini

In Gemini, this week is ideal to change your style this Christmas season. Venus motivates you to highlight your inner and outer beauty, highlighting what you like most about your body, whether with color changes or haircuts, updating your clothing with a more modern touch. This brings out the beautiful in you and makes you feel more attractive. Additionally, Neptune urges you to pay more attention to money, handling it responsibly and carefully.

Cancer

In Cancer, Venus awakens your flirtatious and seductive side this week. Your romanticism becomes a perfect weapon to conquer and captivate hearts. Creativity is manifested by being thoughtful with that special person. Neptune, in the water element like you, awakens a deep interest in the mystical, the pure and truefor the world of the hidden that we perceive beyond the visible, but that we feel deeply.

Leo

In Leo, this week is ideal for sharing with the family, since Venus brings with it a lot of love and harmony that is poured out on you and those around you. Family ties are strengthened with children, parents, grandchildren and siblings. Neptune direct arrives to transform a usually strong and defensive Leo into a more docile and peaceful one, promoting peace and love in his environment.

Virgo

For Virgo, it is a good time to travel or visit special people during these Christmas holidays. Venus favors pleasant communication and satisfying travel experiences. However, Neptune can cause you to idealize a special person, hindering your ability to see their flaws and filling you with unrealistic expectations about that relationship.

Libra

During this festive period, Libra, Venus stands out and brings with it abundance and prosperity. You will enjoy special moments, useful gifts and unexpected surprises. Besides, Neptune prompts you to do charity work or participate in community service as an offering to the Christmas spirit and sense of generosity this season.

Scorpio

This week, in Scorpio, with Venus transiting your sign, you will look and feel extremely attractive and captivating. You will prosper and enjoy abundance, living the good life during these Christmas festivities. You have plenty and you have a lot to offer. However, Neptune can make you attract attention like a Hollywood celebrity, although you must be careful not to get your hopes up for an impossible love.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, a love from the past could return this week, although the decision to accept it will depend on your current circumstances. It is also likely that the money you were owed will finally be paid and that pending legal or business procedures will begin to move forward. You will be embracing your past, living with love and forgiveness. Besides, Neptune announces a big change in your home and family, one that will be positive, although it could come with a certain amount of drama.

Capricorn

This Christmas season, Capricorn, you will not be alone. Venus connects you with a group of loyal and respectful friends, fun people who will accompany you. If you are single, it is recommended that you accept all the invitations you receive, since you could find good love within this circle of good friends. Besides, Neptune stimulates your mind and highlights your creative talents, offering you new opportunities to express yourself and shine.

Aquarium

For Aquarius, new opportunities are looming in your work field this week, with offers that promise to improve your financial situation. Venus is opening the doors to financial progress. However, Neptune could cloud your judgment in negotiations, but Venus counteracts this by uniting you with knowledgeable people who will guide you to make the best decision in these situations.

Fish

Pisces Venus throws you into a new challenge or adventure with complete confidence because you know everything will work out. Love and fun are associated with the foreigner for you. Direct Neptune in your sign awakens your great intuition, that clairvoyance that allows you to know where you are going and how you can transform your life, change your destiny and even your karma.

With information from Walter Meracdo

MF

