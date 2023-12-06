We are only a few weeks away of the Christmas celebrations of 2023. Many people still do not have the gifts they will give to family and friends. If you are one of them, don’t worry; Some online stores show their best offers of the year in these weeks. What you have to do is pay attention to the publications and enter the stores diligently.

At this time the American supermarket Walmart has attractive discounts on an endless number of products that can help with your pending purchases. Check out this list of three products that we consider highly attractive. Some of them may serve you or excite you.

Year

Turn any TV into a Smart TV with this device.

It can be connected via HDMI to the computer for 4K resolution. It can be connected via WiFi for communication.

The original price was $1,228.00 and they are now offering it for $759.00.

Samsung 65 inch 4k Ultra HD TV

Reduced from $11,199.00 to $9,999.00 that can be spread over 12 months interest-free payments with virtually any credit card.

Mario Kart

The perfect toy is at Walmart. This is the radio-controlled Mario Kart with “antigravity” tires that It is available at Walmart for only $1,299 pesos.

Spin up to 360 degrees, wheelie and skid, as if we were inside the game remote control with a range of 30 meters that allows complete maneuverability and activates anti-gravity mode.

Remember that to make online purchases you must pay for shipping to your home.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions