Walker Scobell

The leading actor of the series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” spoke about the rumors about his appearance as Kidpool in “Deadpool 3”

Resonating a few weeks ago, Walker Scobell addressed speculation that he will play Kidpool in the upcoming MCU film, Deadpool 3. The same was responsible for minimizing speculation that he will make a cameo as Kidpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big-screen offering.

At the press conference for the “Percy Jackson” series, recently released on Disney Plus, a Comic Book journalist asked the young actor about his inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite “hoping to reunite” with Reynolds and Wilson at some point, Scobell did not confirm a possible Deadpool 3 feature.

What were the actor's statements?

“Not that I know of, but I learned a lot of valuable lessons from them that I took advantage of while filming Percy Jackson. And, um, yeah, I'm not sure. I hope to meet one day, but I don't know,” declared Scobell. It should be remembered that Walker Scobell has a previous history with Reynolds, as he starred alongside the Canadian actor in The Adam Project for Netflix in 2022, with Scobell playing the younger version of Reynolds' central character, Adam Reed. If he appeared in Deadpool 3 as Kidpool, history would repeat itself, as Kidpool is the younger variant of Reynolds' “Merc With a Mouth.”

As for Owen Wilson, who has long been rumored to return as Mobius in the third Deadpool sequel, Scobell appeared alongside him in the 2022 superhero comedy film, “Secret Headquarters.”

Remember that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes premiering every Tuesday. Additionally, Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on July 26, 2024

