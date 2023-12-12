Discover Eyes of Wakanda, the animated adventure that expands the Black Panther universe

In a masterstroke that promises to leave its mark on the Marvel universe, the studio has revealed its latest ace up its sleeve: Eyes of Wakanda. This animated series, which will be released on Disney+ in 2024, is shaping up to be a spin-off of the successful Black Panther, promising to take us beyond what we already know.

A new horizon in animation

Marvel, known for its surprises and twists, recently held a press screening of the first two episodes of What If…? Season 2, scheduled to premiere this month on the streaming platform. Attendees had the privilege of being the first to take a look at the slate of Marvel animations for 2024. Among them, highlights were X-Men ’97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year) and, of course, the recently announced Eyes of Wakanda. In addition, a third season of What If…? was confirmed.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther franchise has been an exciting ride since its confirmation in the Marvel cinematic universe, with its first mention in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Fondly remembered Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa/Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War (2016), ushering in an era. His role was consolidated with the eponymous film Black Panther in 2018, directed by Ryan Coogler, where his nation, Wakanda, was explored in depth.

Boseman continued his legacy as Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He later voiced T’Challa in the first season of “What If…?” in 2021, in an emotional posthumous performance. In 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking on the mantle of Black Panther, again under the direction of Coogler.

The legacy of Black Panther

The relevance of Black Panther In popular culture it has transcended beyond what was expected, becoming a symbol of diversity and representation. Eyes of Wakanda not only promises to continue this legacy, but also explore unprecedented dimensions of the African kingdom, a kingdom that has fascinated fans of all ages. This series represents a new challenge for Marvel, which seeks to maintain the balance between honoring the memory of Chadwick Boseman and expanding his universe with freshness and originality.

Comparing this new animated series with other Marvel animated productions, an evolution is perceived in the narrative and the complexity of the characters. This series could set a new standard in animation for the studio, similar to what Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did for Sony. Expectations are high, but Marvel has demonstrated its ability to surprise and captivate its audience, always maintaining a deep connection with its roots and history.

In the new series Eyes of Wakanda, the main character is expected to offer a fresh and unique perspective on the already iconic world of Wakanda. The expectation is that this series will explore never-before-seen aspects of the kingdom, introducing new heroes and legends, and perhaps shedding light on some supporting characters that captured fans’ attention in the previous films. This delve into the lore promises to be an exciting ride for die-hard fans of the Marvel universe and new viewers alike.

Coogler’s Wakandan Project

In 2021, news emerged that Coogler was developing a Wakanda-focused series for Disney. With the limited information available, the question remains: is Eyes of Wakanda that series or a completely separate project?

This new series promises to be a window into a world that has captivated millions, offering a new perspective on a format that continues to gain followers: animation. Set to premiere in 2024 on Disney+, this series will not only expand the Pantera universe, but will also reinforce Marvel’s commitment to diversified and richly nuanced stories. The wait will undoubtedly be worth it.