Although the manga has experienced unforgettable moments in 2023, the anime produced by Toei Animation has been the main protagonist of the franchise. The culminating fight of the series between Kaido and Luffy has made history in the industry, thanks in part to the great efforts of the voice actors who participated in this battle.

However, a rather funny moment occurred during the dubbing of the series. According to Sandman, the voice actor of Kaido He had no idea what the outcome of the fight was going to be because he didn't read the manga. When the anime staff informed her that her role in the anime had ended (for the moment) after filming the last episode, she was surprised and said, “Wait a minute, did I lose?”

But he wasn't the only person surprised by the result. Mayumi Tanakathe voice actress who voices Luffy and who apparently also didn't read the manga, was also surprised to learn that the fight had ended and that the arc was coming to an end.

While Kaido's fate seems to be sealed, Luffy has plenty of time left, and Tanaka is prepared to face everything that comes. The next stop will be the Island of the Future, a territory that will give a lot to talk about and that will begin on January 6, 2024.

