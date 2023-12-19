Suara.com – Vocational High School or SMK is part of the vocational education targeted by PT Astra Honda Motor (AHM) to prepare skilled workers in the automotive sector. One form is a tiered championship up to the national level entitled the National Vocational School Contest.

Before leaving for the national level, PT Wahana Makmur Sejati (WMS or Wahana Honda), the main Honda motorbike dealer in Jakarta, Tangerang, prepared the contestants in their region through regional competitions and training.

Training provision will take place at the PT Wahana Makmur Sejati (WMS) Training Center, Jatake, Tangerang.

Deden Yoesup Maulana while taking part in the 2024 Jakarta-Tangerang Regional Vocational School Contest for teacher level (Wahana Honda).

To compete in the National Vocational School Contest next year, Duo D, namely Deden and Dennis, as well as the two finalists in the 2024 Jakarta-Tangerang Regional Vocational School Contest will undergo training for a full month before taking part in the National Vocational School Contest early next year.

“The four finalists of the 2024 Jakarta-Tangerang Regional Vocational School Contest will be given intensive training by experienced instructors so that it is hoped that the finalists can prepare themselves optimally,” explained Benedictus F Maharanto, Head of Technical Service Department PT Wahana Makmur Sejati or WMS.

He explained that PT WMS will always support the advancement of the nation's children to the national and global stage so that they become the pride of the nation.

On the way to the final next year or 2024, don't think that Dede and Dennis' steps will be smooth. These two people, from teacher and vocational school student backgrounds, have experienced failure.

This situation proves that failure is not the end of everything. For some people, failure actually becomes a trigger to improve themselves.

The two finalists in the Vocational School Contest will advance to the championship for teacher and student level representing the Jakarta-Tangerang region.

Deden Yoesup Maulana is 1st Place in the 2024 Jakarta-Tangerang Regional Vocational School Contest for teacher level. Meanwhile, Dennis Haryudanto is the 3rd place winner in the 2024 Jakarta Tangerang Regional Vocational School Contest for student level.

Duo D, Deden and Dennis did not take part in the JakartaTangerang Regional Vocational School Contest for the first time. Last year, Deden took part in a similar event and managed to rank second best.

“Then, I tried again this year because I wanted to be even better and at the same time gain new insight,” said Deden.

He added that there were shortcomings he had last year. Then try to overcome the shortcomings to help him become the best this time.

“It's more mental because I rarely interact with the public,” explained the man who was born in Tangerang, 11 October 1998.

This teacher at SMKN 8 Tangerang Regency is ready to prepare himself optimally to face the National Vocational School Contest next year.

Like Deden, Dennis has also participated in the Jakarta-Tangerang Regional Vocational School Contest more than once.

Last year, he only placed 11th. This time, his position shot up until he succeeded in placing 3rd place in the 2024 Jakarta Tangerang Regional Vocational School Contest for student level.

“My motivation is to gain as much experience and knowledge as possible. “My most impressive experience was when I saw various knowledge that I had never thought about before,” said the class 12 student at SMKN 34 Jakarta.

By participating in next year's final, Duo D is pinning its hopes on winning.