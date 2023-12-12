The Voyager 1 probe has begun to command a repeating pattern of ones and zeros to the earth, as if it were “stuck”. The spacecraft smoothly executes the instructions it receives from NASA mission controllers, but the scientific and engineering data it sends back is no longer useful.

NASA has located the problem in one of the three computers aboard Voyager 1, the flight data system (FDS). According to a statement, the FDS is not communicating correctly with one of the probe’s subsystems, the telecommunications unit (TMU).

The FDS is designed to compile readings from Voyager’s scientific instruments and health status into a single data package. The TMU is responsible for sending this data to ground with a binary code signal. Recently, the TMU began transmitting a repeating pattern of ones and zeros.

As any ‘IT Crowd’ follower would have done, the first thing NASA tried was to restart the FDS and return it to the state it was in before the problem began, but Voyager continues sending meaningless data.

NASA admits that it will take weeks to design a new action plan. The distance of the probe and the longevity of the mission make things very difficult.

Voyager 1 is in interstellar space, more than 24 billion kilometers from Earth. 45 hours pass from the time the space agency sends a command to the probe until it receives a response. Added to this are the difficulties involved in consulting documentation written decades ago by engineers who did not anticipate the problems that would arise 50 years later.

Launched in 1977, the prodigious Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 probes are the most distant human-made objects from Earth. They travel in different directions, but both have been for years in the outermost region of the solar system, a place of interest to scientists because it escapes the influence of the solar wind and enters the domains of interstellar plasma.

Both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have experienced some age-related problems, such as the decline in power of their radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) and the deterioration of some of their systems. Both have been updated with instructions to save your energy.

In the middle of the year, NASA lost contact with Voyager 2, but some commands to correct the orientation of the antenna bore fruit and communications were successfully reestablished.

Imagen | Caltech/NASA-JPL

