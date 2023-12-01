We know the Game Awards are getting closer and closer to this year’s event. Here we get details for fans who want to follow them.

This time, after the June concert including a performance of “Peaches,” the full list of nominees has been confirmed, including the GOTY candidates. Nintendo has already ruled on those nominees, and now we can vote for the People’s Choice nominees.

The official The Game Awards account has shared information about the voting. You can enter this link to vote for your favorite game after registering on their website. The candidates for these Game Awards are the following:

Alan Wake 2

Baldurs’ Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Hogwarts Legacy

Honkai Star Rail

Lies of P

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You already know that Keighley has confirmed that the tenth annual edition of The Game Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023.

In the same way as in previous Game Awards editions, it will be broadcast for free on more than 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam y TikTok Live. The show will feature the participation of The Game Awards Orchestra under the direction of the renowned Lorne Balfe. Keighley expressed his excitement about hosting a show that not only honors the best games of the year, but also announces and showcases future notable video games.

And Keighley has also highlighted how video game franchises are exploring new media and how the industry continues to expand in innovative ways. The goal is to honor the most outstanding games and reveal to the world the next developments in the sector, as she shared in a statement.

