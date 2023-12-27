Volvo was once a brand of breaks and sedans, but you wouldn't be able to tell that nowadays. Just count: with the EX30, the XC40, the C40, the XC60, the XC90 and the EX90, there are now more SUVs in the catalog than the breaks and sedans combined. In the electric chapter of that catalogue, the big ones are already completely dominant, because every EV that Volvo sells is an SUV… But that must change soon.

Greater driving range than EX90?

The Swedish Teknikens Värld has picked up a message on Volvo's intranet that will certainly make the more traditionally minded EV buyer happy. For example, it can be read that the brand has built its first prototype of project 'V551', and it is said to be a purely electric sedan. That won't be just any sedan, but one of just under five meters long and two meters wide. There is a good chance that it will be a successor to the S90 and that it will therefore be known as the 'ES90' if Lexus gives its approval.

Those dimensions are not the only indication of this. Volvo also reveals that the electric sedan will be based on the SPA2 platform of the EX90, just as the current S90 shares its base with SUV brother XC90. So here too, count on a battery of 111 kWh, of which 107 kWh is actually usable. However, we would bet our lunch money that the sedan will go a little further than the 580 kilometers of the SUV, because the lower the car, the better the aerodynamics. We'll probably learn around mid-2024, when the electric sedan should be unveiled according to Volvo's intranet.