Sometimes you have those moments when the penny suddenly drops. For example, the first time you drive a Porsche 911. As a Porsche virgin, there is a good chance that you have the opinion that ‘everyone drives one of these’ or that it is ‘a boring choice’. Until you get behind the wheel yourself.

Such a rare eureka moment does not occur with the Volvo C40 Recharge, but after a few minutes you understand why the XC40 (which is the same, but with a more practical roofline) regularly tops the Dutch sales lists. There are a lot of good cars on offer these days, but with most you quickly come to the conclusion that it is indeed ‘just a car’ that mainly does what it is supposed to do.

Almost (don’t worry, we really have something to complain about) the entire overall picture of the Volvo C40 Recharge is correct. In any case, it looks nice, because Volvo has not been able to design an ugly car in the past ten years. Although for practical reasons we would always go for the XC40.

Wool chairs

Our test sample has beautiful gray Wool Blend seats (not shown). You won’t notice that wool is used in the upholstery, but fabric in the more expensive segment of cars is always a nice change.

And they also fit excellently.

The only disadvantage is that you cannot set the seats very low, so as a taller person you will not have a good viewing angle towards the interior mirror. You soon only see the asphalt right behind the car instead of the traffic in the distance. Or you have to bend down a little every time to look behind you. We’re guessing that the XC40 will provide a solution here.

Photo: © Volvo

Photo: © Volvo

Photo: © Volvo

Photo: © Volvo

Photo: © Volvo

Then just rip off the band-aid: the Google system in the car could use some attention. You could label the design as ‘Scandinavian design’, but it looks a bit sparse. A background would do it well.

The voice control will only work if it has internet (even to set the heater) and most of the heating functions are hidden behind a menu. In addition, our car lost its GPS signal for two days. The rest of the interior is simplistic, but the car can handle that well. The decorative parts that are simply black during the day, but still light up in the evening, are great.

The Volvo C40 Recharge has enough horsepower, but is not sporty

Above all, the Volvo C40 Recharge drives simply well. This updated C40 goes a little further on a charge than before and now carries its electric motor on the rear axle (it used to be in the front), but you don’t notice it at all. Despite its 252 hp, the Volvo will never make a spontaneous excursion, even on an unpaved parking lot.

Not that you will easily find yourself in an exciting situation, because nothing about the chassis invites sportiness. Sometimes it feels a bit out of balance during fast corners. Make no mistake: it is a huge plus that Volvo was not tempted to make this rear-wheel drive version extra sporty.

Many EVs and PHEVs have unnecessarily hard suspension for sportiness, but due to the high weight this is often at the expense of comfort. This C40 even handles speed bumps very well. Moreover, with a 0-to-100 time of 7.1 seconds, it is more than fast enough to accelerate smoothly, so you are still always on time for the traffic jam.

Specifications of the Volvo C40 Recharge Single Motor Extended Range (2023)

Motor

1 electric motor

252 pk

420 Nm

78 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/u in 7,3 s

top 180 km/u

Consumption (average)

16.3 kWh/100 km A Label

Range (statement)

581 km (WLTP)

Loading time

8 hours at 11 kW

28 min. at 200 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4.440 x 1.873 x

1.596 mm (l x b x h)

2,702 mm (wheelbase)

2.095 kg

419 / 1,295 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 52.995 (NL)

€ 54.050 (B)