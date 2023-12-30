Suara.com – TPN Ganjar-Mahfud said that one of their volunteers died, allegedly because they were abused by TNI officers. Meanwhile, four others suffered serious injuries.

Legal Deputy for the National Winning Team or TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, Todung Mulya Lubis, said that his party received reports of acts of violence from Klaten and Boyolali.

“… It is completely unacceptable. One died and four people suffered serious injuries,” said Todung Mulya Lubis at the Djakarta Theater, Jakarta, Saturday (30/12/2023).

According to him, one person who died came from Klaten and died in hospital.

“The person who died was a volunteer supporting Ganjar-Mahfud who was suspected of experiencing violence and brutality by other candidate pairs,” said Todung.

Ask the Commander to take firm action

Meanwhile, the four victims who suffered injuries were the result of being abused by TNI officers at the local TNI post, so they urged the TNI Commander to take immediate action.

“If that is true, we would like to ask the TNI Commander to take firm action and legally account for those who committed this act of violence,” explained Todung.

According to him, this cannot be justified, because the people want elections that are peaceful, orderly and according to the rules. Thus, all acts of violence committed clearly violate the law.

“We cannot accept this and we will process this legally in accordance with applicable regulations. This brutality is dangerous, this violence endangers our elections because it creates a climate of fear and we must not allow this,” he said.

Therefore, he asked that all contestants in the 2024 presidential election respect the applicable laws and regulations. Apart from that, Todung emphasized that his party had requested further investigation from the Police and TNI.

“We want to ask for an investigation from the Police and TNI, because we are very concerned and very sad and cannot imagine. Will we have peaceful elections and presidential elections if this kind of situation continues, let alone escalates? So this cannot be allowed,” added Todung.