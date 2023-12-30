Suara.com – Legal Deputy for the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, Todung Mulya Lubis, revealed that one of the volunteers died because he was allegedly abused by supporters of another presidential candidate pair in Klaten, Yogyakarta.

The victim's name is Muhandi Mawanto and he died on December 24, 2023.

“Those who died were volunteers who supported Ganjar-Mahfud and who were suspected of experiencing violence and brutality from other candidate pairs,” said Todung at the Djakarta Theater, Jakarta on Saturday (30/12/2023).

He emphasized that this could not be allowed. Law enforcement officials must take firm action.

“This cannot be justified, because we want peaceful elections, orderly elections, elections that comply with the rules,” he said.

He ensured that TPN would take action for the sake of justice for the victims.

“So all the brutality and acts of violence committed are against the law. And we cannot accept that. And we will process this legally in accordance with applicable regulations,” he said.

“This brutality is dangerous, this violence endangers our elections because it creates a climate of fear and we must not allow this,” he stressed.

For the exact chronology, TPN asked the police to conduct an investigation.

“We want to ask for investment from the police and TNI, because this is the report we received because we are very concerned, and very sad, and cannot imagine,” said Todung.

“Will we have peaceful elections and presidential elections if this kind of situation continues, let alone escalates. So this cannot be allowed,” he added.