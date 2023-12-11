Our protagonists, in Night Club, want to earn easy money doing what they like. We review the 1st volume of this series created by Mark Millar

Mark Millar is such a prolific author that no one could imagine that to complete his own comic universe he was going to pull off some teenage vampires with the intention of being superheroes titled Night Club. Panini Comics sharpens its stakes to tell us the adventures of Danny, Sam and Amy.

The event created by Mark Millar, with Pepe Larraz as the pencils, is getting closer, which will bring together most of the universe we know as MillarWorld. Dissimilar characters that have come out of the imagination of the Scottish author that we had not yet been able to meet in Spain and that are part of the plot that is still being published in the United States.

If last month we had Nemesis Reloaded in our hands, now it is the turn of the guys from Night Club, so during December we can get our hands on another series that is also relevant in Big Game, The Ambassadors. If Millar’s creations were not already few, we have to add more fuel to the fire.

That’s why we delve fully into a topic that seemed to have gone unnoticed within the multitude of stories that Millar has been telling us since he created MillarWorld, that of monsters, so to speak.

We cannot blame the author for having invaded the area reserved for werewolves, zombies or Frankenstein’s monster… until now, when beings that live under the cover of the night, with sharp teeth and an aversion to garlic, make their appearance. Those who cannot enter a door without an invitation, those who drink human blood and would never wear a crucifix under the penalty of suffering ugly burns on their whitish skin. We are talking, of course, about vampires.

Powerful Teen Vampires at Night Club

Night Club is a story about vampires, but not just any bloodsuckers, some who are still in the adolescence of their last year of high school, thinking about the next step in their lives, university or a low-paying job.

Sufferers of bullying by the popular American football players and their troupe of cheerleaders and popular girls, candidates to return the suffering of their previous lives without remorse… or perhaps their desire has more to do with taking advantage of their newly acquired powers to Form a small group of superheroes with masks of crappy wrestling fighters. A perfect plan to spend the day, so your skin does not suffer the vicissitudes of a cream with a low sun protection factor.

They will have to face not only their daily lives but also the group of vampires on which they depend due to their birth as beings of the night. Only one fissure can stop them in the future, the relationship that Danny, Sam and Amy have with each other. Boy likes girl but that girl drinks the wind for her best friend, that can only get worse if things don’t end up going as desired. But that is just the cliffhanger of what a second installment of the adventures of this group of teenagers may have in store for us who have adapted to fighting against injustice with enormous ease, despite their limitations.

Terrifyingly fun

If something stands out above the rest, it is how entertaining Night Club is. Like most of Mark Millar’s work since he began publishing his own label, and especially since he began his collaboration with Netflix, it is the ease of delighting us with direct stories, without great elaborations that are difficult to understand, pure enjoyment concentrated in just over a hundred pages, five or six American episodes. Night Club is no exception and has gotten its own adaptation within the audiovisual platform that will arrive soon, so in the comic you have the perfect preview.

Juanan Ramírez’s drawing is very reminiscent of Sean Murphy’s and that is saying a lot, we are not talking about imitation, just common gestures and appearances in the way the characters are drawn, with some dirt in the lines and angular marks. For the rest, Ramirez perfectly executes the action that the story requires, he makes us seem small in the face of certain threats, but that feeling only lasts while Danny, Sam and Amy do not bring out their skills, the rest is pure poetry in motion, blood, flames and explosions.

