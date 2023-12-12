You might not give it to him, but the current Volkswagen Transporter has basically been around since 2003. That’s when the Germans launched the T5 generation, which was known as the T6 after two thorough facelifts and has since been knife went into creating the T6.1 we know today. Now, however, it is time for a brand new generation, and it promises to take a different tack… A completely different tack.

In each other’s way?

Volkswagen has released the first teaser video about the upcoming Transporter, which confirms all the rumors that are circulating. In front view, the camouflaged van still manages to hide it well, but the flanks give away that we are looking at a Ford Transit Custom with a different front and rear. The characteristic shoulder line in particular just screams ‘Ford’ and if you had shown us the drawings of the silhouette in the video without context, we would have already glued a blue oval on it. Just like with the Volkswagen Caddy and the Ford Transit/Tourneo Connect, the two brands work together, although here it is clearly not so much the Ford based on the VW but the other way around.

However, that relationship with the Transit Custom does not have to be a disadvantage, just look at the drivetrains. Volkswagen has already revealed that the new Transporter, in addition to the usual diesel engines, will also be available as a plug-in hybrid and with a purely electric drivetrain. The latter versions go straight into the waters of the two other members of Volkswagen’s Bulli family: the T7 Multivan plug-in hybrid and the electric ID. Buzz. We will learn how the models will further distinguish themselves in the spring of 2024 when this new Volkswagen Transporter is unveiled.