Things aren't going particularly well for Volkswagen's EVs, but redemption is on the way. The manufacturer will make significant savings in other areas in order to invest more in electric models. That should free up enough budget for a compact hatchback that will be launched on the market in 2025: the ID.2… But it won't stay alone for long.

ID2 + four-wheel drive?

Nowadays, a brand no longer earns its living with hatchbacks, but it does with SUVs. That is exactly what Volkswagen is going to build, as evidenced by this first tease image of the ID. 2all SUV. As the name suggests, it is largely based on the ID. 2all-without-SUV, a concept car that serves as a precursor to the production ID.2. That ID. However, 2all is raised considerably for the occasion and treated to rough wheel arch edges and apparently also a trio of enormous cooling slots in the C-pillar. They will probably not offer real cooling since an electric motor hardly needs it, but the image still makes us dream of a four-wheel drive model in addition to the regular front-wheel drive ID.2.

The ID.2 and ID.2 SUV — as we will call them for the time being — are not the only models already showing off in VW's EV plans. In addition, a more compact crossover is also coming onto the market that, with its base price of barely 20,000 euros, should challenge the Chinese – and the Dacia Springs – of this world. This will be available in 2026, the same year in which, according to Volkswagen, we can count on a production version of this ID. 2all SUV. In other words, it will be busy in the EV field in the coming years.