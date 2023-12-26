The Volkswagen Golf is one of those cars that literally everyone knows, whether you are a car fan or not. Year after year, it reached the top of the best-selling models in Europe… Or at least: until a few years ago, because since then the Volkswagen of Volkswagens has fallen deeper and deeper into the top 10. So the facelift for the current Golf is to catch up, and to do this he is turning to the latest trend in the car world.

More LEDs, more ease of use

Volkswagen has sent a first image of the new Golf to the world, hidden in CEO Thomas Schäfer's Christmas message. For example, we see the hatchback standing in the darkness at the very end of the video, but nevertheless there is a lot to see in the teaser. The Golf's lighting is on, which introduces us to its updated headlights, which in some versions are apparently reconnected by an LED strip. Even more striking, however, is what is underneath that LED strip, because there we learn that the Golf, just like the facelifted Touareg, can show off illuminated VW logos.

That is of course not the only thing we can expect from the facelift, because Volkswagen previously released a few things about the interior. In addition to new infotainment, the Golf would also come with physical buttons on the steering wheel, while there are currently still touch-sensitive ones. The new Golf should return to what made the car so popular before: that everyone and their grandmothers could handle it… So what do you think: back at the top of the list of best-selling cars in Europe next year?