The cheap electric car is the mecca. And the Chinese electric car is the great rival. European manufacturers are wary of the arrival of new models from Asia that can greatly complicate their presence in the medium and low ranges. And especially in those last ones. A context that forces the West to reach agreements to stop the Chinese offensive. Agreements now carried out by Renault and Volkswagen.

Mecca. The great objective. The car that can tip the balance to one side or the other. That is the cheap electric car. With Europe determined to bet on this technology for the future, the new low range is considered key to understanding what the distribution of the market will be like in the coming years.

This has made China go after the new market. A market that has been placed on a silver platter. Finding a really cheap electric car is nothing short of a pipe dream if you also want to have enough autonomy to be able to go on some weekend getaways.

The doors open. With this decision, China has seen the open doors of Europe. The country has been betting on the electric car for years, which now allows them to dominate the supply chain. This dominance allows them to produce much cheaper and, in addition, the Government has opted to support companies that are making losses.

All this leaves them in a position of clear advantage. Europe has also forced safety standards to be raised, so the cars that arrive are competitive in price and also in this section, once a differential. Although its offensive targets all types of segments, it is in the cheap electric car where China has the most to gain, since it is a market where Europeans do not exist at the moment.

A new floor. The huge investments to produce new electric cars, the price of raw materials and the conversion to a new technology are preventing Europeans from being competitive. Especially in the lower ranges, where manufacturers like Volkswagen or Renault find it really difficult to compete.

All this indicates that, with the electric car, a new ground is approaching. The entry range, which will be city cars with limited autonomy to hit the road, aims to set at 20,000 euros. Renault is already clear about it and has jumped into the pool with its new Twingo.

Checking for solutions. To make the most of the investment, Renault is looking for partners to help it fulfill its promises and sell its Twingo at this price. In mind, he has to position it below the electric Renault R5, whose starting price should be 25,000 euros. Scaling the product and not bringing it too close in price to the latter will be key to being able to sell it with good numbers.

And for the latter and to put pressure on the market, an alliance to share expenses can be key. The friction between Nissan and Renault in recent months has been more than loud. Despite this, the Japanese have ended up investing money in Ampere, the French electric car company.

But, despite everything, Renault would continue looking for partners. At first, the participation of Geely was rumored, with whom they have a close relationship after setting up Horse together, dedicated to combustion vehicles. However, the Chinese conglomerate rejected this idea. And now it is Volkswagen that could be interested.

the same goal. Renault and Volkswagen are in a similar situation. Both want to enter the affordable electric car game but both are looking for ways to save costs and achieve maximum profitability. That is why the information reported by the German media Handelsblatt and also echoed by Automotive News Europe is gaining strength.

In recent months, news regarding the cost savings underway by the Volkswagen Group has been multiplying. Along the way, Volkswagen has looked for solutions in China to release models that have been delayed, they have warned of important cuts and its CEO has gone so far as to assure that the automobile conglomerate has “the roof on fire” and they need to save 10,000 million euros in three years.

It is not new. Although talks are at an early stage, it is not surprising that Volkswagen is betting on this formula. In fact, the company already has an important agreement with Ford to launch new fully electric models and has long been open to third parties using its platforms, with the aim of saving costs.

The leak about the conversations coincides with the fact that we know that Volkswagen is trying to offer a cheap electric car in China, giving independence to the company they have there. Until now they have always been reluctant to produce an electric vehicle alone if they do not achieve a minimum profit margin, but sharing development would open a door that, for the moment, seems closed in the short term.

Furthermore, in the latest statements by its CEO, Thomas Schäfer, the arrival of a cheaper electric car was pointed out “in 2026 or 2027”, exactly the same deadlines with which Renault is working for the launch of its new Twingo.

A differential market. The entry range for the electric car is presented as a differential. If Chinese electric cars gain market share in this market, the current picture of the industry may change completely. The affordable and practical car that Europe has boasted so much about has its days numbered.

Furthermore, this range is presented as the next push in electric car sales. With the market cooling, the highest ranges are beginning to verify that their potential customers already have the vehicle they were waiting for. The next turning point is to trigger the purchase of lower-cost vehicles. There may lie a large part of the future of current (and new) automobile manufacturers.

Photo | Renault