Suara.com – Several active volcanoes in Indonesia have recently erupted, starting from Mount Marapi, Mount Anak Krakatau, Mount Merapi, and others. This has become a concern, especially for the residents around the mountain.

Meanwhile, what is currently in the spotlight is the eruption on Mount Marapi, West Sumatra. The reason is, many climbers are trapped in mountain areas. This sudden eruption also made people worried because the volcanic ash spread quickly.

It is feared that this will affect public health. Moreover, volcanic ash contains various dangerous ingredients so that if someone inhales it it can cause various problems.

The eruption of Mount Marapi is still occurring today. (Doc. Antara/Al Fatah)

In fact, some people say that inhaling volcanic ash can cause lung cancer in the future. However, is it true that inhaling volcanic ash can cause lung cancer in the future?

Responding to this, the Lung Specialist, Dr. Sita Laksmi Andarini, Ph.D, Sp.P(K), explained that volcanic ash itself contains various kinds of chemicals that are dangerous if they enter a person’s lungs.

However, this does not mean that someone will immediately experience lung cancer when inhaling it. Based on information from Dr. Sita, lung cancer occurs if there is continuous exposure to these substances. If this happens, a person’s risk of developing lung cancer can also be higher.

“Volcanic ash contains silica, carbon and many more, so there are many chemicals and dangerous substances that can enter the lungs. “The long-term effects do exist, if the exposure is continuous there could be a higher risk (of lung cancer) than normal,” said Dr. Sita in an online media briefing with PB IDI, Monday (4/12/2023).

However, there is no data that says lung cancer is caused by inhaled volcanic ash. However, in theory, volcanic ash can disrupt lung immunity, which can cause problems including cancer.

For this reason, the issue of volcanic ash causing lung cancer requires longer research. Meanwhile, if there is a volcanic eruption, it is hoped that you will avoid inhaling a lot of ash because it could cause respiratory problems or other problems.

“The data has not yet been found, but in theory it certainly affects lung immunity, causing symptoms in the lungs. “Whether there are pulmonary symptoms, a longer study needs to be carried out,” said Dr. Sita.

Regarding the Mount Marapi eruption case, based on information from the Padang Basarnas Instagram account, there are temporary reports that 49 climbers were evacuated. 11 climbers were declared dead while 12 people were still being searched by the team.