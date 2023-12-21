loading…

Palestinians search for victims of Israeli attacks under rubble in Rafah, Gaza Strip, December 20, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – “They would wake up, scream in extreme fear, lose consciousness, regain consciousness, scream again, and then lose consciousness again.”

In an effort to reveal the voice of the Palestinian people in Gaza, the Palestine Chronicle recorded the testimony of Yasin Al-Assar.

Al-Assar described the tragedy his family experienced when their house was bombed by Israeli soldiers in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

“Our five-story house was targeted and bombarded by the occupying forces. I was sitting with my family, including my in-laws and their children. My daughter Shaima, the bride, and her husband also came to visit. Within moments, the occupation killed everyone. “I am safe with my daughter Maria, and my sons Ahmed and Mohammed,” he said.

He explained, “Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, we have gone through all stages of the war. We have lost many of our loved ones, we have experienced sieges, wars and bombings. We haven't been able to sleep because of the intensity of Israeli shelling.”

“I tried to protect my family, but the occupation separated us. Like all fathers in Gaza, all I want is to protect my family. I did everything I could to provide for them despite the intense shooting. I tried to protect them from bombing, but the occupation missiles separated us. “I have lost a lot of things in the bombing,” he explained.

“I was serving coffee to everyone in the house, sitting between them. Suddenly, we were bombed, and everyone in the house started saying the Shahada. The sound of children's cries and screams filled the air. “Darkness and pain are rampant everywhere,” he said.

He explained, “My body was trapped under the rubble, and I was stuck there for more than an hour and a half, choking on gunpowder and dust. I shouted loudly to neighbors, civil defense officers and ambulance crews, but no one heard me.”

“After about an hour and a half, when I felt suffocated, my neighbors saw me in the rubble. My feet were completely buried. “The volunteers struggled for more than half an hour to get me out and finally I came out of the bombing injured,” he said.