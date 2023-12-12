Now what Vodafone enters a new stage After the purchase by Zegona and the signs of a new commercial strategy that revives the brand, we can know that it has managed to renew one of its star hooks in the face of the competition… but nevertheless it has lost its exclusivity, making operators competitors may also offer it soon.

Specifically, the red operator has managed to negotiate the extension of the agreement they have with HBO to offer its streaming platform within the services of the rate portfolio. Although it will mean savings compared to previous exclusivity agreements, it means that Orange and Movistar will be able to integrate it soon.

Vodafone renews with HBO

Vodafone is currently the sole operator telecommunications in Spain where you can contract HBO Max services. This agreement has been active since HBO Spain arrived in our country in 2016 and was subsequently renewed with the transformation into HBO Max in 2021.

The red operator used this weapon streaming platform exclusivity property of Warner Bros. Discovery to boost its television service after abandoning football in a phased manner in the 2019-2020 season. The concept of the “largest film and series aggregator on the market” was a reality and could offer competing services and HBO Max exclusively within packages such as Seriefans.

Sources from The Objective have learned that this agreement has been renewed until December 2026. However, on this occasion it has been on a non-exclusive basis, which also means that Vodafone must pay less to HBO Max. What is also known is that given the next renewal of the service, which will go from HBO Max to simply MAX next spring, the red operator will still be able to offer it to its customers.

Orange and Movistar enter the scene

Equally important is the television service for Vodafone’s competitors, so we will have to be attentive to the next movements of Orange or Movistar. Vodafone’s downward negotiation and the loss of exclusivity of HBO Max and its successor make this service can be part of the rate packages offered by the orange and blue operatorjoining others like Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+.

Being able to offer the complete package of the four big streaming services in our country at the same rate It is undoubtedly a treat that you will not want to miss. After all, streaming platforms have become a key part of all operators’ television offerings. Both Vodafone, Orange and Telefónica have been integrating them into their own decos for years and unifying all their content in a single interface, so this aggregation and unified payment in a single invoice is a good commercial argument.

At the moment there are no indications that blues and oranges are negotiating with HBO Max, something they can already do from December 2023, but it is estimated that it will end up happening if the investment analysis seems to bring profitability. As The Objective newspaper itself says, “market sources tell this newspaper that sooner or later it will end up happening, but that it is still early and many factors must be analyzed to carry out this integration.”