Spring 2024 is all that Warner Discovery has anticipated about the arrival in Spain of its new platform, Max, which will replace HBO Max and which will bring together content from the company's different brands. Warner Discovery has under its wing leading names in entertainment such as HBO, TNT, CNN, Animal Planet, Discovery or TLC, among others.

Vodafone has already announced that Vodafone customers who have HBO Max will continue to have it from spring 2024 until the end of 2026. Currently, HBO Max is included in the Vodafone TV packages Seriefans, Serielovers, and in the convergent modalities 'Vodafone One Unlimited Duo' and 'Vodafone One Hogar Unlimitable', as well as the mobile-only rate Unlimited Max. Vodafone also gives the possibility of adding the platform to the rest of the rates.

The only difference with the past is that, as The Objective reports, with this new Vodafone deal loses the exclusivity that it has maintained for eight years. This will relieve Vodafone's bills, but also allows Orange and Movistar to offer the service to their customers. This ends a collaboration that had been maintained since the arrival of HBO in Spain.

HBO was one of the exclusive assets that Vodafone had left. The other major streaming platforms, Disney+ and Netflix, began as exclusive respectively to Movistar Plus+ and Vodafone itself, but ended up appearing in all operators. Currently, Vodafone boasts of having, with Vodafone TV, the largest distributor of cinemas and series on the market, thanks to this bringing together platforms (to those mentioned are added Prime Video and Filmin, among others) and content, which adds up to a total of 200,000.

