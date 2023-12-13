When could we expect a switch in this sense?

“In the electric vehicle sector the numbers are still small and fluctuating, Vmoto now has a very important push on the Asian markets and the South American markets, essential to make those volumes that allow investments. Personally I believe that by the end of 2026 we will have a very advanced phase in the Urban Mobility market, with electric vehicles overtaking “traditional” vehicles.

Some large companies are creating consortia to unify batteries, how are you doing?

“I can't name names, but yes, we are talking to some companies, not only Asian but also European. There are some realities with which we are talking to arrive at a common decision, therefore a common technological standard”.

So far we have talked about Urban Mobility, but will we also see a “large displacement” motorcycle in Vmoto's future?

“Our idea is to have electric motorbikes comparable to a 350/400 cc”.

Among traditional motorbikes, hybrid proposals have been seen, what do you think?

“It's something very complicated, which sometimes risks becoming more onerous. Because then the battery has a weight and if it is not charged you end up with a traditional motorbike which has to carry a greater weight and therefore consumes more and pollutes more. I still believe in endothermic. I believe that the full hybrid solution could be a valid proposal to complement the pure electric. In this case the endothermic supports the battery and not the other way around.

But you produce electric vehicles…

“Exactly, I think that electric will be an important alternative for certain applications, but that endothermic will not die at all. I'm talking about Urban Mobility, fast delivery and other applications where it will be necessary to diversify. I'm not just thinking about an issue against pollution, I'm also thinking about a question of utility, it's as if the mobile phone instead of having a battery had a crank that I have to turn to charge it. I believe that the future is electric, endothermic and alternative fuels.

We close with an overview of the market, did 2023 meet your expectations? How did it go?

“As far as Europe is concerned there has been a clear decline. The European market is still very conditioned by local incentives and regulations. So if the incentive is there and the local administrations impose zero emissions, it will sell. If the incentives stop, the market goes down. Here we still don't have an electric culture. We are doing much better on the Asian markets, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil. We are growing a lot there, we are growing a lot in delivery. We have an entire range dedicated to this sector. We have thought about three-wheeled vehicles, we are developing projects dedicated to food delivery and express deliveries in urban centres. But in Europe, let's say, there is still uncertainty.”

Future goals for next year?

“With Italian pride I tell you that we will open a new office in Italy. We will move part of what was the European headquarters from Holland to our country, from where we will manage the sales, aftersales, marketing, R&D departments… so Italy will become very important for Vmoto and this makes me proud. And then we aim to grow.”