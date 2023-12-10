With the Serbian and Federico out, as happened in Monza, the former Frosinone centre-back, praised by Danilo after the 90th minute, decides: “He’s an example for all of us: he’s humble, he works a lot, he’s strong and resilient”. The winger is also very good, protagonist in this 2023-24 season after his loan to Bologna

Andrea Ramazzotti

8 December 2023 (modified 9 December 2023 | 10:47) – MILAN

Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Gatti, the black and white working class, bring the Lady back to the top of the rankings at least for one night. A goal from the former Frosinone defender had already been decisive, in full injury time, last Friday to allow Juventus to conquer the Monza pitch and go +1 over Inter, who did well to regain first place by winning in Naples. Tonight Gatti conceded an encore, but he didn’t wait until the last moments of the match like at the U-Power Stadium: he moved forward… with his work already in the 6th minute of the second half and gave Allegri another three very important points for the ranking and for the belief they convey in the championship race. Inter have a “longer” squad, but they depend a lot on Lautaro Martinez and Thuram. Allegri’s team, on the other hand, knows how to win thanks to the flashes of the “unsuspected”, former second lines who have now become starters like Gatti and Cambiaso, when Vlahovic and Chiesa fail to beat the opposing goalkeeper. Not a small feature.

GATTI, THREE-POINT BOMBER

—

In the championship Gatti has reached 3 goals, all decisive for as many victories: he is the most prolific defender in Serie A. In Allegri’s squad only Vlahovic and Chiesa have scored more. At the end of the match Federico was hugged by all his teammates and then complimented by captain Danilo: “Fede is an example for all of us: she is humble, she works hard, she is strong and resilient” said the Brazilian. The one against Napoli was the seventh goal by a Juventus defender: no team in Italy has such a prolific and decisive defensive department. But there’s more: of the last 8 Juventus goals, 5 were scored by a defender (the two by Gatti plus those by Bremer, Rugani and Cambiaso). Federico, who was purchased for 10 million (including bonuses) in January 2022, has definitively forgotten the horror evening against Sassuolo and is now an idol at the Allianz Stadium who applauded him for a long time during and after the match against the Azzurri.

CAMBIASO CROSS

—

If Gatti ended up in the spotlight for his winning strike, it’s right not to forget that the Rivoli-born defender’s breakthrough was only possible thanks to Cambiaso’s perfect cross from the right. A ball with the “right” turns, cut and capable of sending Napoli’s defense into crisis, who completely misread it. Andrea had been decisive with his goal for the recovery victory against Verona and had provided an assist on the first matchday with Udinese (for Rabiot’s 3-0). For him, a great satisfaction that repays the “forced” choice (thanks to the little money to invest in the summer) of not sending him out on loan again after 2022-23 to Bologna. He was supposed to be Kostic’s alter ego and instead Cambiaso has so far made 14 appearances out of 15, also forcing the Serbian on the bench. Against Napoli Allegri deployed both and once again Max was right.

