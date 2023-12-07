loading…

A number of SU-35S fighter jets escorted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plane during a visit to the Middle East. Photo/The Drive

MOSCOW – Kremlin open your voice regarding the existence of a number jet tempur Su-35S who accompanied the President on his trip Russia Vladimir Putin the Middle East . According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this was part of safeguards for the safety of the Russian leader.

“These steps were taken to protect the Russian leader in a volatile region, and a special flight permit was obtained for the air escort of the presidential plane from the country they were passing through,” Peskov explained to journalists as quoted by RT, Thursday (7/12/2023).

Putin visited Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on Wednesday, where he held talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The aircraft was flanked by four Russian Air Force Su-35S fighter jets carrying standard weapons of various classes.

Commenting on the move, Peskov said that although the UAE and Saudi Arabia are stable and safe countries, the surrounding environment is of course full of danger and uncertainty.

“So, of course, all measures are taken to ensure the security of the Russian head of state at the appropriate level,” he said.

A video of the Su-35S fighter jet accompanying Putin’s plane during his visit to the Middle East has been released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

In a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Putin said that there were no circumstances that could hinder the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

“The leaders discussed the Hamas-Israel conflict, cooperation within OPEC+ and other investment cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia,” Peskov said.