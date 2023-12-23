Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has taken over Russia's largest car dealer and is now a shadowy car salesman. Let's just hope that your loyal reporter doesn't get a Novichok in his underpants.

Vladimir Putin must survive another re-election next year. But that will work, because his political opponents must above all ensure that they survive at all. The little big man Vlad rules with an iron fist and in a way that tolerates no contradiction. It is pathetic behavior for which unfortunately no solution has been found to date. Meanwhile, Vlad has already driven through 86 percent of his army from two years ago. And then we're not even talking about the victims on the other side.

In short, dull, nasty, scary misery. Although it is true that Vlad has never made it a secret that he would do this if NATO and the EU came after him. Five years ago, Rutte's predecessor at NATO Jaap de Hoop Scheffer already said that (video). But yes, there is no room for fine nuances in a world where everyone has to show their colours.

In the meantime, the Russian economy is going through all the sanctions like a rocket. The oil and gas revenues are very healthy, because the East has no appetite for sanctions. These cash flows in turn fuel the domestic manufacturing industry. Because of course it has to run at full speed to facilitate the war. And for the oligarchs who follow along, Ferraris, Lambos and Rolls-Royces are still freely available. In Dubai, expensive cars are sold en masse with steering wheel and seat heating.

Nevertheless, Putin is now also getting into the car business himself. He has brought Russia's largest dealership 'Rolf' under government control. Temporarily, according to Vlad's regime, to cope with the economic situation. But Sergei Petrov, owner of the dealer group, knows it is different. Temporary becomes permanent, he says with the resignation that only Russians can have when the government abuses power.

Sergei Petrov is one of the Russians who saw his opportunity after the fall of the wall. His company includes 59 dealerships in Mother Russia that together sell 100,000 new cars per year. That is a large percentage of the entire Russian market, which has amounted to less than a million cars per year since the war (officially). However, Sergei is not Vlad's friend. In 2014, like several other oligarchs, he signed a manifesto against the annexation of Crimea. It goes without saying that this has its consequences. Later, a top manager of Rolf was thrown in jail for 8.5 years. Petrov himself lives in Austria.

So Putin is now rightfully a sleazy car salesman. Whose deed. And now let's see if the washing machine can handle a new load of Bamigo's. Does anyone know how often you have to wash before Novichok has worn off?

