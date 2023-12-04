Vittoriano Guareschi is, together with his brother Gianfranco, the development and logistics soul of the Aprilia Racing “Back to Africa” project. The interview focuses on the incredible compression of the operational “timeline”, all in less than a year, and on the remaining unknowns of Africa Eco Race and the Desert

Parma, November 2024. “Good. Come on, you have a year to bring l’Aprilia Tuareg 660 a Africa Eco Race. You have the Motorcycle, the Riders, Cerutti e Mountaineers, and a budget. Spend it well and don’t go bankrupt!”. This could be the condensed imaginary version of the mission entrusted by Aprilia to GCorsethe Parma-based technical-sports entity of the brothers Gianfranco and Vittoriano Guareschi.

What he doesn’t say the “trust” is that, if possible and more, “Returning to Africa” ​​means winning. The margin of “failure”. In a climate of assuming this responsibility it is equivalent, if we want to play down the drama, to what would await you if, sent by your wife to the market, you forgot the fresh eggs.

The timing weighs on the operation. A motorcycle development project and its use in racing can take years of work. What makes it easier is the skill and experience of the Team. GCorse, Vittoriano, Gianfranco, are not names from Tu Si Que Vales or Amici. In less than a year, therefore, a monstrous development has been made, technical and logistical. One last test in Tunisia these days, then the point: the Tuareg 660 and the Team is ready to face Africa Eco Race in the overwhelming Challenge of the Twin Cylinders. We listen, and learn, from Vittoriano.