Kiev City Vitaly Klitschko said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had turned authoritarian. Photo/Illustration

KIEV – Municipal government in Ukraine now remains the only independent power in the country, which has become increasingly authoritarian amid conflict with Russia . This was stated by the Mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko .

Klitschko delivered his assessment of the state of ‘democracy’ in Ukraine in an interview with German daily Der Spiegel, published on Friday.

He emphasized that the country’s government institutions have been badly damaged amid the conflict, and the local municipal government is still the only independent force remaining.

“Ukraine is heading towards authoritarianism,” the mayor said. “There is only one independent institution left – the regional government – ​​and they are under enormous pressure,” he added as quoted by RT, Sunday (3/12/2023).

Klitschko said that during the conflict, the central government communicated little, if not not at all, with regional governments.

“In the year and a half since the start of the conflict with Russia, there has not been a single meeting or telephone conversation between (the city of) Kiev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “At some point, we will come to a situation where everything depends on one’s mood,” Klitschko told Der Spiegel.

Boxing star-turned-politician Klitschko was appointed to his position shortly after Ukraine’s Maidan coup in 2014, and remains one of the few Poroshenko-era officials to retain his post under Zelensky.

Over the past few months, relations between the capital’s mayor and the central government have been damaged by various public spats. In June, for example, the central government rebuked Klitschko over the conditions of the city’s bomb shelters, and two district officials and two acting district officials were dismissed from their posts for failure to keep the facilities operational.