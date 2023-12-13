AF Corse is ready to face a brand new challenge in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with the Ferrari 296 GT3.

The Piacenza team has in fact entered two Maranello cars in the newly created LMGT3 Class, continuing its commitment in the top endurance series in the wake of the many victories obtained with the GTEs.

After the last World season with the 488, the time has come to turn the page by fielding the 296 in two examples, confirming the support agreement by Ferrari Competizioni GT which will provide two top-class competitors, who have already worked with the team.

In fact, they are Davide Rigon and Alessio Rovera, who will board the #54 and #55 cars respectively. The Venetian will share the wheel with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci, while the Varese native will be in the lineup with Simon Mann and the new arrival, François Heriau.

Once again the livery will feature the Vista Jet sponsor brought by Flohr, with silver and red colours.

“The FIA ​​WEC is at an incredible turning point, with nine car manufacturers and a very high level. After F1, it is the championship with the highest quality in the entire motorsport landscape,” comments Flohr.

“Representing Ferrari with the two entered cars is a great honor and, equally, a strong responsibility for the Vista AF Corse team. Furthermore, it is a further strengthening of the long-standing collaboration between Vista and Ferrari.”

Antonello Coletta, Head of Endurance and Customer Racing at Ferrari, adds: “The new class of the FIA ​​WEC world championship dedicated to GT cars represents an interesting challenge for a manufacturer and, in our case, we believe that the 296 GT3 constitutes a very competitive platform “.

“I am happy that Vista AF Corse is bringing our Ferrari to the race because over time it has proven to be a constantly growing team, as the victory at the 6 Hours of Fuji demonstrated. With the support of our official drivers involved in the project , I hope they can give our fans a lot of satisfaction.”

Amato Ferrari, founder of AF Corse, commented: “The collaboration with Vista has grown more and more over the years, bringing success and satisfaction; the Vista AF Corse team was born on these solid foundations. Now an even greater challenge awaits us which we face with the right humility but, at the same time, confident and sure of our potential”.