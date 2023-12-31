Suara.com – People packed the Hotel Indonesia (HI) Roundabout area on New Year's Eve 2024, Sunday (31/12/2023). In fact, there were a number of residents who fainted because of the crowd.

Monitoring Suara.com, residents jostled each other along the HI Roundabout area. They want to see fireworks displays, drone light shows, and three-dimensional video mapping using water mist.

Even residents who wanted to cross the HI Roundabout were trapped in the middle of the crowd. In the midst of this situation, a child was seen being carried by another visitor who was unconscious.

The child was immediately directed to the police post and then carried by the Central Jakarta Police Chief, Commissioner Susatyo Purnomo Condro.

10 minutes later, another child was carried in an unconscious condition. Susatyo admitted that his party had received a number of people who had fainted.

A number of residents fainted in the Hotel Indonesia (HI) Roundabout area on New Year's Eve 2024, Sunday (31/12/2023). (Suara.com/Fakhri)

“There have been several (people fainted),” said Susatyo when met at the location.

Not only do people faint, Suara.com also saw a person suspected of being a pickpocket being taken to the Bundaran HI police post. Officers were forced to open the barrier so that the pickpocket could be secured.

“This (barrier) was opened earlier because there were pickpockets,” said an officer.

New Year's Eve Party

It is known that the DKI Provincial Government is holding a New Year's Eve 2024 celebration entitled Global City Youth Night which will be held in the Monas area and Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin to the Senayan Roundabout, Sunday (31/12/2023) evening until early morning at the turn of the year. Various events will be held in this activity.

Based on data from the DKI Tourism and Creative Economy Department (Disparekraf), the Jakarta Global City Young Mudi Event has six event segments. Among them are Gemilang Silang Monas, Jakarnaval, Main Stage at Bundaran HI, Kirana Jakarta, Stage Jalan MH Thamrin, and Stage Jalan Sudirman.

Apart from that, there were 11 stages with different music genres set up throughout the event location.

Apart from that, there are a number of artists who will perform as performers, such as Titiek Puspa, Armada Band, Rampak Orchestra, Nabila T, Raina Gumay, Albert Fakdawer, Jordan Basa, and Wulan KDI. Meanwhile, the presenters are Sinyorita and Kamal.

Regarding the event, at Gemilang Silang Monas the public can watch music performances and video mapping. The location can accommodate up to 10 thousand people.

Then, Jakarnaval is a cultural and arts parade activity which will take place with a route starting from the southeast parking lot of Monas, around the Monas Monument, and to the Southwest gate of Monas.

The main stage at Bundaran HI will be the busiest because it has a capacity of 30 thousand people. The stage is also the biggest compared to the others.

A number of residents fainted in the Hotel Indonesia (HI) Roundabout area on New Year's Eve 2024, Sunday (31/12/2023). (Suara.com/Fakhri)

Furthermore, the highlight of the event during the 2024 New Year countdown will be the Kirana Jakarta segment. There is also the most interesting visualization possible using drone technology, water mist and 3D video mapping which is claimed to be the first in Indonesia.

Not only Muda Mudi Night, there are four other locations that are leading destinations for the 2024 New Year celebration, namely Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), Kota Tua, Taman Impian Jaya Ancol, and Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK).

Apart from Central Jakarta, four city and provincial districts also hold New Year's Eve events, namely the Mayor's office of North Jakarta, the Mayor's office of West Jakarta, Setu Babakan South Jakarta, Old Shanghai East Jakarta, and Tidung Island, Seribu Islands.

Then, the DKI Transportation Agency also closed 26 roads during the 2024 New Year's Eve celebration event. The road closures will start on December 31 at 19.00 WIB until January 1 at 01.00 WIB.

Meanwhile, the roads that will be closed are Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Jalan MH Thamrin, Jalan Pintu 1 Senayan, Slow Lane, Kupingan Agok, and Kupingan Semanggi, Jalan Bendungan Hilir, Jalan KH Mas Mansyur, Jalan Karet Pasar Baru Timur 5, and Jalan BNI earpiece 46.

Then, Jalan Kota Bumi and Jalan Baturaja, Jalan Teluk Betung, Jalan Kebon Kacang, Jalan Sunda, Jalan Imam Bonjol, Jalan Sumenep Tosari, Landmark (Indocement), Jalan Setiabudi, and Jalan Prof. Dr. Satrio.

Then, Jalan Mosque (Sampoerna), Jalan Garrisun and Kolong Semanggi, slow lane Kupingan Semanggi (Gatot Subroto) on the East side, SCBD, Jalan Tulodong Atas 2 or next to CIMB Simpang, Jalan Budi Kemuliaan and Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan, Jalan Kebon Sirih from Arah West or eastbound closed at Simpang Agus Salim, Jalan KH Wahid Hasyim, and Jalan Majapahit.