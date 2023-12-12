The exhibition is divided into six separate line-ups: Unseen, Art, 911 60th, Heritage, Motorsport and Dakar. “Unseen” in particular is a pleasant surprise in our opinion. There they look for concept cars that ultimately inspired production variants. Nine Porsches never before exhibited in Belgium have been transferred from Stuttgart. Furthermore, the row of eight 911s is worth mentioning. Porsche has managed to obtain an exceptional version of each generation of 911.

There are not only cars to admire. The world-famous Belgian cartoonist Vexx brought “his” Porsche Vision Gran Turismo. Photographer Bart Kuykens, in turn, had to fill an entire wall with his work. Porsche fanatic and director Michaël R. Roskam was allowed to focus on his love for car racing and portraying Porsche.

The Porsche exhibition runs until February 25, 2024 in Autoworld Brussels. An Autoworld ticket costs you 17 euros (9 euros for children) and they are open 7 days a week.