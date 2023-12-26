Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, stated his commitment to supporting and advancing the batik industry. Moreover, nowadays batik has become an inseparable part of the nation's cultural wealth.

Through his visit to a traditional batik craftsman center in Sukoharjo, Central Java, Ganjar admitted to being a batik fan, expressing his surprise at the community's dedication to preserving the batik tradition from generation to generation.

Ganjar emphasized the artistic and economic value of batik produced in the region.

“I found in Sukoharjo a tradition that was still going on, and two productions that were quite good. When I came to a place like this, I happened to be a fan of batik, and the prices were very affordable,” said Ganjar to journalists, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

He believes that the production of Sukoharjo batik craftsmen has great economic potential if introduced to a wider market, especially in big cities.

According to him, the selling value of Sukoharjo batik can soar, even reaching millions of rupiah when marketed in large shopping centers.

“When I arrive at the mall or at a big shop, I ask how much is the best one. This is the best one, the details are Rp. 6 million, if you enter the city it's already Rp. 12 million. If it's already made into clothes, it can reach Rp. 40 million. Imagine adding the value?,” he said.

Apart from highlighting economic potential, Ganjar also invited batik craftsmen to collaborate with designers and owners of leading batik brands.

To make this happen, he believes that craftsmen need to be facilitated to meet with banking policy makers who can provide business capital.

“They need banking that supports MSMEs. In my opinion, like in the past where BRI had business units in villages that managed small businesses, I think it needs to be restored so that MSME facilities can run,” he said.

Ganjar Pranowo's visit to Sukoharjo was not just a political campaign, but also a momentum to celebrate and advance the richness of Indonesian culture.

Through his commitment, Ganjar gives hope to Sukoharjo's traditional batik craftsmen, while bringing new enthusiasm for the development of the creative economy in the country.