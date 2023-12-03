Suara.com – The charismatic kiai and caretaker of the Roudotul Ulum Islamic Boarding School, Cidahu, Pandeglang, Banten, Kyai Abuya Murtadho supports presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto.

This support was conveyed directly by Abuya Murtadho, who is familiarly called Abah Mur, to Prabowo during a visit to the Islamic boarding school he leads.

“Earlier I also prayed that Prabowo would be made the 8th president, made an imam for Indonesia from today to the future, immediately accepted by him and our family,” said Abah Mur at the Roudotul Ulum Islamic Boarding School, Cidahu, Pandeglang, Banten, Sunday (3/ 12/2023).

Apart from that, Abah Mur said that he also prayed for presidential candidate number 2 to be able to realize the ideals of his ancestors, namely making the 1945 Constitution the nation’s identity and implementing Pancasila.

“So don’t just use it as a slogan because it (the 1945 Constitution) is the identity of the nation’s children. God willing, if we return to the 1945 Constitution and Pancasila, including the welfare of its people, it will be successful,” he added.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, Prabowo said that Abah Mur gave him advice about the importance of caring for the Republic of Indonesia, maintaining the integrity of the nation, and showing special attention to the people, especially Muslims.

“Earlier, we prayed that he would be trusted to become president. There was also advice and advice containing concern for the Republic of Indonesia, the integrity of the nation and care for the people, especially Muslims,” ​​said Prabowo.

Previously, Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran Regional Campaign Team (TKD) for Banten Province, Airin Rachmy Diani, Saturday (2/12), said that Prabowo Subianto would fill his campaign activities by visiting a number of Islamic boarding schools and meeting with kiai and big figures from Banten.

The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) on Monday, November 13 2023, named three prospective presidential and vice presidential candidates as participants in the 2024 presidential election.

The results of the drawing and determination of the serial numbers for the 2024 presidential election participants on Tuesday, November 14 2023, were the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar serial number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. serial number 3.

The KPU has also set a campaign period from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, then the voting schedule is on 14 February 2024. (Antara)