Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka admitted that he received direction from Said Aqil Siradj. Gibran received this direction when he visited Said as the head of the Islamic boarding school at the Luhur Al-Tsaqafah Islamic Boarding School, South Jakarta, Sunday (10/12/2023) evening.

Gibran previously made a visit to Said. During his visit, Gibran held a closed meeting and then continued with congregational Isha prayers. Gibran also distributed books to the students.

“Yes, I have received several directions from the kiai because he was the one who also initiated and gave input on the issue of Santri Day,” said Gibran accompanied by Said.

Gibran expressed his desire to oversee programs that focus on Islamic boarding schools and students.

Vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka visited Said Aqil Siradj as head of the Luhur Al-Tsaqafah Islamic boarding school in South Jakarta, Sunday (10/12/2023) evening. (Suara.com/Novian)

“In the future, we also want programs that are focused on Islamic boarding schools to be monitored as well,” he said.

Meanwhile Said said that his party

The arrival of a special guest, namely Gibran as vice presidential candidate who accompanied Prabowo.

“We at the Al-Tsaqafah Islamic Boarding School are just praying, hopefully Allah will give Mas Gibran ease, physical and spiritual strength so that the intended goal is achieved and God willing, it will be beneficial. Blessings for Muslims in particular, especially for the Indonesian nation as a whole,” said Said.

Previously, Gibran made a visit to the Luhur Al-Tsaqafah Islamic Boarding School, South Jakarta. Gibran’s presence was welcomed directly by the head of the Islamic Boarding School, KH Said Aqil Siradj.

Monitoring Suara.com At the location, Gibran arrived at the boarding school at 19.08 WIB. Gibran then got out of the car after entering the main gate. Gibran walked towards Said who was waiting. Gibran was accompanied by salawat and marawis.

Arriving near Said, Gibran, who was accompanied by spokesman Emil Dardak, immediately greeted and kissed Said’s hand. Meanwhile, Said draped Gibran in a cloth.

Next, Said invited Gibran to enter a house inside the Islamic boarding school. Just as he wanted to enter the terrace of the house, Gibran stopped for a moment to take off his footwear in the form of black shoes.

Meanwhile Said waited for Gibran to finish taking off his shoes and then went into the house together. The meeting between the two was held behind closed doors.