There are many big Hollywood productions that crash at the box office or, at least, do not achieve the expected success. But that does not mean that at the time they were pioneers in many ways, even in topics related to technology and science fiction.

In this article we are going to review some of the most visionary and ahead of their time science fiction films that, curiously, did not have massive public support. Time has done justice to many of them and today they are considered cult.

Blade Runner

Although it is now considered a masterpiece, Blade Runner had a disappointing performance at the box office and was not even particularly embraced by critics at the time of its release..

The film directed by Ridley Scott, inspired by a novel by Philip K. Dick, explored themes of artificial intelligence, bioengineering and the ethical dilemma of creating synthetic beings. More current, impossible.

Strange Days

Despite having an attractive cast led by Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Lewis and Angela Basset, this dark film with cyberpunk overtones did not achieve the expected commercial success and was poorly received by some critics.

In the film, Technology allows us to experience memories recorded directly from people’s minds. This concept of “experiential virtual reality” anticipates virtual reality and experience sharing through technologies such as Oculus Rift and immersive virtual reality experiences.

existence

Cult director David Cronenberg doesn’t always have a good relationship with the box office. This was demonstrated in eXistenZ, one of his most underrated works to date.

The film already explored in 1999 the direct connection of individuals through bioports in their bodies to participate in virtual reality games.. Today, with the rise of virtual reality and augmented reality, eXistenZ seems like a harbinger of our increasingly close relationship with technology.

Minority Report

Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise, Minority Report It presented technological advances such as the touch and gesture interface or crime prediction. These items, which seemed futuristic in 2002, have become an integral part of modern technology, from tablets and smartphones to crime prediction algorithms.

It cannot be said that the film was an absolute disaster, but it was far from what is usually expected in productions signed by the director of Indiana Jones or Jurassic Park.

The Truman Show

Released in 1998, The Truman Show garnered good reviews and performed at the box office, but not as much as previous productions starring Jim Carrey.one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at that time.

With the proliferation of reality shows and social media that allow people to share their lives in real time, the film preempted the notion of life as constant entertainment. Not to mention the supposed “realities” of television.

These films, despite their lack of initial success, proved to be visionary in anticipating and exploring technologies that are now central to our daily lives.

They serve as reminders that true innovation can sometimes be misunderstood in its time, but as the years pass, its visionary value is revealed.