Casa Vila, the feature-length documentary about a Multiple Myeloma patient It is a topic of great importance in terms of visibility and awareness about this disease. This work seeks to make known the reality of Multiple Myeloma patients and generate greater understanding and empathy towards them.

Through the story of Multiple Myeloma patient Teresa Regueiro, we seek to raise awareness about the physical and emotional challenges faced by people living with this disease.

The documentary Casa Vila not only seeks to inform, but also generate an emotional connection with the viewer by showing the intimacy and daily life of a Multiple Myeloma patient. By giving voice to these stories, we hope to break down stigmas and prejudices, and foster greater understanding and support for patients and their families.

Regueiro and his artistic approach in the documentary Casa Vila

Alberto Regueiro, son of patient Teresa, is the director of Casa Vila and his artistic approach seeks to confidently show the life of a Multiple Myeloma patient.

With carefully selected cinematographic and narrative techniques, Regueiro is responsible for transmitting the patient’s personal experience and emotions, allowing the viewer to enter his world and better understand the challenges these people face.

Regueiro’s artistic approach in Casa Vila goes beyond simply informing about the disease, it seeks to create a cinematic experience that touches the hearts of viewers and makes them reflect on the reality of living with Multiple Myeloma.

By showing the intimacy of the patient, his struggles, his moments of joy and his daily challenges, the documentary aims generate empathy and understanding towards patients and their families.

With the good combination of images, sounds, music and narrative, Alberto manages to capture the essence of the experience of living with this disease and transmit it in a shocking and moving way. His artistic approach seeks to break barriers and stereotypes, and open a space for reflection and awareness about this disease.

The importance of giving visibility to Multiple Myeloma

The visibility of diseases such as Multiple Myeloma is of great importance to generate awareness and understanding in society. This will have positive implications in terms of support, research and access to resources for patients.

In turn, giving visibility to diseases such as Multiple Myeloma helps break stigma and prejudice associated with the disease. By showing the reality of the patients and their daily challenges, the documentary creates strong emotions in the viewer.

This can generate greater support and solidarity towards patients and their families, as well as encourage research and development of more effective treatments. That’s why we tell you, support our project to promote all knowledge about this disease that affects people around the world.

Additionally, the visibility of diseases such as Multiple Myeloma can increase public awareness about the importance of early detection, proper diagnosis, and access to necessary resources.

They need your help

The project needs your help to support and disseminate the documentary once it has been created in order to expand its impact. Therefore, we invite you to contribute with any of the available options:

When you have access to the documentary you can share it on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or other social networks, to help it reach a wider audience.

Also, you can organize a screening at home or in a community space and invite your loved ones to watch the documentary with you. Not only will this help spread the word, but it will also generate discussion and awareness about Multiple Myeloma.

It is important stay informed about events, talks or conferences related to Multiple Myeloma and assists them. This way you can learn more about the disease, connect with other interested parties and contribute to the dissemination of relevant information.

Consider making a donation or participating in fundraising activities to support their work.

Remember that every little action counts and can make a difference in the dissemination and awareness of Multiple Myeloma. Your help is essential to expand the impact of the documentary and generate positive change in society.

