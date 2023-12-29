Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia

Visibilia, request presented to start the negotiated settlement of the crisis

The request to open the has been filed negotiated settlement for the solution to the business crisis of Visibilia Editore, a company founded by Daniela Santanché and listed on Euronext Growth Milan of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company announced this in a press release. In support of the application, Visibilia has drawn up, with the support of Bernoni Grant Thornton as advisor, a preliminary plan containing an economic-financial maneuver for the restructuring of the group's debt situation and the subsidiary Visibilia Editrice.

