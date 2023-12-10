Suara.com – Two village thugs were caught on a cellphone camera while harassing a truck driver in the Kayu Besar toll road area, Kapuk, Cengkareng, West Jakarta, on Saturday (9/12).

This action went viral after being uploaded on social media. One of the Instagram accounts that uploaded this incident was @jakartabarat24jam.

In the video uploaded by the account, two thugs wearing a Suzuki Satria F can be seen blocking the truck.

One of the perpetrators then asked the truck driver for some money. Initially, a perpetrator who was in charge of driving the motorbike was on the motorbike.

However, when the perpetrator’s colleague who asked for money argued with the truck driver, the perpetrator on the motorbike got off his mount.

“Two hundred, two hundred,” said the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, Cengkarang Police Chief, Commissioner Hasaloan Situmorang, said that his party was conducting an investigation into the case.

“Yes, we are investigating, including the crime scene,” said Hasaloan when confirmed Suara.comSunday (10/11/2023).

When asked further whether the perpetrator was an old player who often operated in the area, Hasaloan also did not specify.

“It’s still being checked,” he concluded.