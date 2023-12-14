loading…

Israeli soldiers were caught on camera burning scarce food supplies in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/X @The_NightReport

GAZA – Some videos and photos of the soldiers Israel behave evilly in Gaza, Palestine, has gone viral on social media. Some outrageous crimes include ransacking private homes and burning scarce food supplies.

The Zionist soldiers were also seen holding hands and shouting racist slogans while dancing in circles.

Several viral videos and photos insulting Palestinians in Gaza have emerged in recent days, as Israel's military faces international condemnation for its tactics and the rising number of civilian deaths in the war in the Palestinian enclave.

Dehumanization of Palestinians

Such videos are not a new or unique phenomenon. For years, Israeli soldiers—and members of the United States (US) and other militaries—have been caught on camera acting inappropriately or maliciously in conflict zones.

But critics say the new videos, largely ignored in Israel, reflect a national mood that is overwhelmingly supportive of the war in Gaza, with little empathy for the plight of Gaza's civilians.

“Dehumanization from the top is taking its toll on soldiers,” said Dror Sadot, a spokesman for an Israeli human rights group; B'Tselem, which has long documented Israeli violations against Palestinians, was quoted as saying by AP, Thursday (14/12/2023).

The Israeli military has been involved in a fierce war in Gaza since October 7, after the Hamas group attacked southern Israel and killed around 1,200 people and took around 240 others hostage.

More than 18,400 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza, about two-thirds of them women and children.

About 90 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have sought refuge in the besieged territory.

Rambling about Destruction and War

The videos appear to have been uploaded by the Israeli army itself while in Gaza.