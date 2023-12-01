Suara.com – A football stadium at the State Intelligence College Campus or STIN Sentul, Bogor, West Java, went viral. How could it not be, the name of the stadium was taken from a retired police general named Budi Gunawan.

The figure of Budi Gunawan himself is known as the former Chairman of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN). However, his name which was immortalized as the name of the stadium was in the spotlight because it was complete with Budi Gunawan’s series of titles.

The appearance of the stadium went viral after being shared by the Twitter account or X @/tilehopper. In the photo, you can see a stadium with red stands. This account then read out the name of STIN’s stadium.

“Of course I will watch the football match at the General Police Stadium Retired Professor Doctor Budi Gunawan Bachelor of Laws, Master of Science, Doctor of Philosophy,” wrote this account while reading the name of the stadium, as quoted by Suara.com, Friday (1/12/2023 ).

It is known that the name of the stadium can be seen curving on the roof of the west stand. The writing is “Police General Stadium (Ret.) Prof. Dr. BUDI GUNAWAN, SH, MH, Ph.D.”

The name of the stadium, which is so long, complicated and difficult to pronounce, immediately caught the attention of netizens. It is proven that until this news was published, the photo of the STIN Bogor stadium had been viewed 16 thousand times and received various comments.

Not a few netizens wrote hilarious and even mocking comments regarding the name of the Budi Gunawan stadium.

“Sorry, my name is the name of the stadium, this is ridiculous,” teased netizens.

“The Haj title has not been written yet, fatal,” said a netizen.

“Lukas Enembe 2.0 is great,” replied the netizen.

“In fact, 2 of the 10 principles for naming topographic elements are: (1) use a maximum of 3 words. (2) avoid using the name of a person who is still alive and can use the name of a person who has died for at least 5 years from the time the person concerned died, ” explained the netizen.

“The name of the police general is carved on the stadium building. The names of the supporters are written on the gravestones,” quipped a netizen.

“What I imagine is that his schooling must be hard. At the end of every month he will be anxious to see the contents of his account. Eat discounted bread from the supermarket. Every evening he spends time reading scientific journals and books from the library,” added another.

“Which player was Budi Gunawan? Bhayangkara FC? How come a stadium was built? It seems he is much more legendary than Ramang, Abdul Kadir or Iswadi Idris,” wrote a netizen.