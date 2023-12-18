loading…

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said that Islamic culture and the values ​​of European civilization have a compatibility problem. Photo/REUTERS

ROMA – A video that is currently viral shows the Prime Minister (PM) Italia Giorgia Meloni who said that culture Islam and the values ​​and rights of European civilization have a “compatibility problem.”

In the video, the female leader can be heard speaking in Italian.

The video emerged a day after an event was held in Rome on Saturday by the far-right party, Brothers of Italy. The event was also attended by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“I believe there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture or certain interpretations of Islamic culture and the rights and values ​​of our civilization,” he said in the video, which was reported by NDTV, Monday (18/12/2023).

“It doesn't escape my mind that most of the Islamic cultural centers in Italy are financed by Saudi Arabia,” he said.

In the video, Meloni also criticized Saudi Arabia's rigid sharia law which considers apostasy and homosexuality criminal offenses.

Sharia law, commonly called Islamic law, is a set of principles and regulations rooted in the Koran and Hadith, which represent the basic texts of the Islamic religion.

“Sharia means the stoning of adultery and the death penalty for apostasy and homosexuality. I believe that this matter should be brought up, which does not mean generalizing Islam. “This means raising the issue that there is an Islamization process in Europe which is very far from the values ​​of our civilization,” he said.

Britain and Italy announced plans on Saturday to jointly fund the return journey for migrants stranded in Tunisia, according to statements from both countries, but did not say how much money would be provided.

“If we don't address this problem, the numbers will only increase. “This will burden our country and our ability to help those who need our help most,” said Rishi Sunak.

“Making such deterrence credible means doing things differently, breaking with consensus. And both Giorgia and I are ready to do just that.”

The two leaders also met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to discuss migration.

(but)