Suara.com – The 2024 presidential election campaign has started on Tuesday (28/11/2023). The presidential and vice presidential candidates also started campaigning, one of which was by putting up massive billboards in various regions of Indonesia. However, the irony is that the installation of billboards is often without permission, thus triggering visual pollution and disturbing road users.

One of them is what happened with the billboard for presidential and vice presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD. This couple’s billboard recently went viral because it blocked the sidewalk, so pedestrians couldn’t pass.

Instead, pedestrians have to walk on the main road to pass the giant Ganjar-Mahfud billboard. The appearance of the billboard for the candidate pair from PDIP was shared by the X or Twitter account @/rdyprtm.

This account then provides striking satire. According to him, pedestrians must do a front roll or front roll if they want to pass the giant Ganjar-Mahfud billboard, without needing to cross the main road.

“This way you have to roll front or back,” quipped this netizen while sharing a photo of the Ganjar-Mahfud billboard near the traffic light.

The installation of the Ganjar-Mahfud MD billboard, which seemed reckless, was widely highlighted by netizens. In fact, until this news was uploaded, the billboard photo had been viewed 185 thousand times and received 4 thousand likes.

Netizens also immediately expressed their frustrations in the comments column. Not a few also made fun of them and criticized the team of Ganjar and Mahfud MD.

“It feels like playing Subway Surfers hahaha,” said a netizen.

“Learn to crawl,” said the netizen.

“Sir, sorry, how do we try to get the front rollers or the road to be flexible? What do you do, Mr. Ganjar Pranowo? That’s for pedestrians, sir. Please help. This is not a campaign issue, but this is a public facility for pedestrians. Please respect and appreciate it, thank you,” criticized the netizen. .

“If I walked there, I would have torn up even if that was my choice. There’s no proper etiquette for disturbing pedestrians,” criticized the netizen.

“This is the one who installed it, where did the brains get mortgaged, bjiirr? It’s not really clear. At the same time, 1 road was blocked off with billboards so they couldn’t pass through all of them,” added another.

“That’s the right of pedestrians, no matter who the presidential candidate is, if they put up a billboard like that, I’ll just say it’s genuine, even if someone says something, just fight,” urged the netizen.

“Not yet being president, your job is to cause eye pollution, what next?” chimed in another.