Suara.com – Recently, Ayu Ting Ting was caught using foundation to whiten her armpits. However, this upload actually made netizens angry.

A candid video appears showing Ayu Ting Ting being made up by a makeup artist. Meanwhile, his left hand was seen rubbing his armpit.

It is suspected that Ayu Ting Ting, who was wearing a red tank top, was rubbing foundation on her armpits to make them look white.

The video went viral and was uploaded by a number of gossip Instagram accounts. Two of them are @lambe_turah and @lambe__danu. “Ayu Ting Ting’s armpits are white because she uses foundation!” That’s the caption written by @lambe_turah.

This upload was widely responded to by netizens. However, instead of sneering at Ayu Ting Ting, netizens were annoyed with @lambe_turah, who was considered excessively discussing Ayu Ting Ting’s armpits.

For most netizens, there is nothing wrong with Ayu Ting Ting wearing foundation and it should not be used as material for gossip.

Ayu Ting Ting. (Instagram/ayutingting92)

“What’s the matter? Want to use underarm foundation, whether you want to use foundation, it’s up to him,” said @alfarin***.

“It’s not polite. You could be subject to the ITE Law, especially in the dressing room and make-up room. Be careful, get ready to be sprayed by Ayu,” said the account @soerya***.

“The polite one, Lambeturah. How come you don’t have any ethics,” added @recky***.

Ayu Ting Ting is one of the biggest artists in Indonesia today. It’s not surprising that the widow of one child is often in the news and discussed by netizens.

Ayu Ting Ting is known as a dangdut singer who is popular with the song “Fake Address”. His career in the entertainment world developed and now he is not only known as a singer, but also a comedian.

After divorcing from Henry Baskoro Hendarso alias Enji eight years ago, Ayu Ting Ting’s romance always attracted public attention. Currently, Ayu is rumored to be with several artists. Among them are Boy William and Billy Syahputra. However, netizens believe that Ayu’s closeness to the two famous artists is just a gimmick.