Suara.com – The world of Indonesian sports has once again been made proud by the achievements made by its athletes. This time it was the turn of a mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete named Viona Amalia Adinda Putri who made me proud.

Viona succeeded in becoming champion at the 2023 GAMMA World MMA Championships in Bangkok, Thailand which took place on 6-10 December 2023.

Viona, who competed in the 47.6 kg MMA striking class, won on points over Gao Huanjun from China. Viona appeared dominant and several times her punches hit Gao's face, causing her opponent to almost knock down. The three judges scored 19-18 for Viona

Viona's victory certainly makes her proud and brings glory to Indonesia's name. One of the figures who is most proud of Viona's achievements is Agus Suprayitno. Agus is the head coach for Viona, as well as the owner of Suprayitno Fight Camp (SFC), the club Viona shelters and trains his talents.

“I am very satisfied and proud of Viona's achievements. This proves that Indonesian athletes have great opportunities in martial arts events like MMA,” said Agus Suprayitno, in a statement received Suara.com.

Agus Suprayitno is a marine officer with the rank of first lieutenant. He founded SFC in Gresik, East Java in 2018 where the camp trains various martial arts sports such as boxing, kickboxing, karate, taekwondo, wushu sanda, and MMA.

Agus founded SFC not just to make money. Far from that, Agus wants to prove that the athlete profession can guarantee a better life.

“Becoming an athlete is a choice and must be directed from an early age, so that they can become an athlete who has achievements at both amateur and professional levels. SFC aims to direct athletes so that their lives are prosperous while they are athletes and after they become athletes,” said Agus .

For Agus, Indonesia has a huge opportunity to make martial arts athletes excel in the international arena. However, to achieve this position, athlete development must also be fostered seriously.

“We as sports practitioners must develop and nurture athletes from an early age, and be directed from beginner athletes to elite athletes. We must collaborate with several parties who have a high level of concern for the sport of MMA,” added Agus.