After the VAR check, the goal of Ranieri's number 10 was annulled and he was then hypnotized by Andreazzoli's goalkeeper: the Tuscans resisted but remained in penultimate place

by our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

30 December 2023 (change at 5.48pm) – Cagliari

It was also predictable that Cagliari-Empoli could end in a draw, given the delicate nature of the match and both teams' fear of losing, but that anything could happen was difficult to predict. Because Cagliari has to settle for a point (0-0) at the end of a literally dominated match in which Claudio Ranieri's team saw a goal that could even have been valid, valid scored by Viola and made a mistake with the VAR, annulled same number 10 a penalty kick (awarded by a Maresca who was however uncertain due to a whole series of incorrect decisions). A shot neutralized by Caprile who was also superb on two other occasions: on Pavoletti and Petagna. So Cagliari complains, and Aurelio Andreazzoli's team leaves the Unipol Domus happy, taking the point they dreamed of the day before.

MATCH

—

UnipolDomus is practically sold out. Only a few gaps in the section reserved for Empoli fans, around a hundred. Ranieri, who at the last minute lost Augello (in Azzi) due to a flu attack during the night, chose the two strikers, Lapadula and Pavoletti supported by Viola, in a module that was substantially the same as that of Empoli. Andreazzoli changes compared to the match against Lazio. Fazzini, an eye problem, isn't even on the bench, Destro has also succumbed to the flu. Kovalenko plays on the right, Cacace returns behind on the left, Maldini wins the run-off with Baldanzi (who didn't train for two days due to fever) behind the strikers Caputo and the very fast Cambiaghi. It's Empoli who starts the strongest, especially at speed because Cambiaghi is uncatchable and Dossena, the best in the first half among the Sardinians, has to make a lot of mistakes. In the 13th minute Caputo puts a splendid ball in for Maldini and Azzi saves in the corner. The best thing about his game where he makes a lot of mistakes in possession. Empoli throws it long for the forwards, knowing they are creating problems and in fact they create them. Because the match is tactical, nervous, the teams are afraid of losing. More than one detail escapes Maresca: he pardons several men from yellow, from Cambiaghi to, above all, Sulemana. Then he gives two to Maleh and Lapadula. Maleh himself, in terms of the regulations, after having thrown a ball away with his hands before being replayed, would get the second fatal yellow which the Neapolitan whistle avoids him. And he also avoids it in Deiola. In the 36th minute Dossena does well to block the usual Cambiaghi. A minute later Cagliari's only real opportunity with Prati (pinned to man on Maldini) who heads Viola's corner into the outside of the net. In the 44th minute the episode that could turn the game around: Zappa pulls and knocks Cambiaghi down launched by Maldini. Maresca gives him a yellow, it would be a clear scoring opportunity and a red. But Paterna calls him back to the monitor and Cagliari is saved by a previous, and evident, foul by Walukiewicz on Pavoletti. The 4 recovery shots from the 48th minute were of little use.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

SECOND HALF

—

We start again with two changes. The two yellow cards remain in the locker room: Lapadula, disappointing, replaced in Cagliari by Luvumbo and Maleh. Enter Bastoni. Ranieri's intent to give more speed is clear with the Angolan who must do what Cambiaghi did in the first half for Empoli. And in fact Cagliari starts again with another march because Zito must be kept at bay. In fact Maresca avoids another yellow card, this time to Luperto. Cagliari pressed, went inside the field, played vertically and crossed and in the 11th minute Caprile did well to block Pavoletti's header. The next action costs the game to Bastoni, who has just entered and is hit by a ball. He has to go out. Enter Frog. Andreazzoli takes other countermeasures by inserting Gyasi who is more flexible and versatile and also suitable for covering, in place of Maldini. But it is Kovalenko who settles behind the strikers. Now only one side is playing and in the 21st minute Cagliari gets the deserved lead. Insidious free kick from Viola's usual attacking midfield, no one intervenes, Caprile who is a little too far from the posts miscalculates the intervention and the ball ends up inside. The goalkeeper ends up on the ground. But Maresca is called back by Var Paterna, goes to the monitor and cancels. In fact, as Ranieri also admitted after the match, a touch from Pavoletti on the goalkeeper, however uncertain on the occasion, can be recognised. Empoli appears only once in the Sardinian area with the usual Cambiaghi (on a mistake by Goldaniga), but Scuffet is not surprised. Cagliari's assault continues and in the 35th minute Maresca concedes the penalty: Luvumbo, who literally changed the match, still takes advantage of the uncertain Cacace, crosses and Walukiewicz delivers a leaping blow to Pavoletti. Nicolas Viola goes to the spot but doesn't shoot very well and Caprile rejects it. It's a haunted match for Ranieri's team while Empoli, closed to 5 with the entry of Ismajili, fights just to take a point. In the 5th minute of 8 minutes of injury time Petagna turns well but Caprile, well done, sends it into the corner. And at that point it ends. Without goals.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED