Suara.com – The sequel to the film Buya Hamka, Hamka and Siti Raham Vol. 2 is ready to be shown in cinemas 21 December 2023. One of the emotional scenes was leaked.

In his story, Buya Hamka prays for Sukarno. This moment also occurs in the film Hamka and Siti Raham.

Here, Vino G. Bastian, who was cast as Buya Hamka, expressed his appreciation. Because as is known, the national figure and Indonesia's first President had different views.

Vino G Bastian and Anjasmara were met in Kuningan, South Jakarta on Tuesday (19/12/2023). (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

“Feuds, conflicts, friction will definitely exist. But you can see the ending, it's still for Indonesia and friendship,” said Vino G. Bastian when met in Kuningan, South Jakarta on Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Just like Vino G Bastian, Anjasmara, who plays Sukarno, also reminded that differences should not divide friendships.

“Different opinions, then we bring each other down. Remember, even if there are disagreements, remember that we are friends,” explained Anjasmara.

These values ​​are also taken into consideration by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), urging the public to watch the films Hamka and Siti Raham.

Because apart from viewing, the film by Fajar Bustomi can also be a guide.

“The MUI Leadership Council appreciates Buya Hamka as an educational work of art. It contains noble Islamic and national values,” said Ustaz Erick Yusuf, Deputy Chair of LSBPI MUI.

Anjasmara. (Tiara Rosana/Suara.com)

As an illustration, the film Hamka & Siti Raham Vol. 2 will still show the national figure fighting for the country and religion.

Apart from that, the loyalty of his wife, Siti Raham, played by Laudya Cynthia Bella, is clearly depicted. In fact, this was visible until Buya Hamka breathed his last breath.

Moment of tension when Buya Hamka was arrested by the police because he was suspected of wanting to overthrow Soekarno.

However, as discussed above, peace was the closing story between Buya Hamka and Soekarno.