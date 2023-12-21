Vin Diesel is denounced for sexually assaulting a housekeeper in 2010 during the filming of Fast & Furious 5: the lawsuit could only be made thanks to a post #MeToo California law.

Vin Dieselthe star of the sagas Fast & Furious, Riddick o Guardians of the Galaxyhas been accused of sexual assault by a former assistant. Vanity Fair reports this complaint, filed by a maid who worked for Diesel in 2010, during the filming of Fast & Furious 5.

Asta Jonasson account in the lawsuit that Diesel sexually abused herand a few hours later it was farewellleaving her self-esteem “demolished, questioning her own abilities and wondering if the success of her career depended on selling her body.”

Why had this case not come to light before? Well, because, due to the confidentiality agreement that Jonasson signed when starting his job, I was forced to remain silent.

He has only been able to denounce it after the “Speak Out” act, a law approved in 2022 in California thanks to the movement Me Too, which exceptionally disables NDAs in cases of sexual harassment that occurred in 2009 or later.

The sexual assault that Vin Diesel allegedly committed in 2010

In the complaint, Jonasson describes his experience. In the fall of 2010, while filming Fast & Furiois 5, Vin Diesel called Jonasson to her hotel suite and forced her onto the bed.

She asked him to stop and tried to run away, but Diesel grabbed her by the breasts, started kissing her and tried to take off her underwear. Afterwards Diesel pressed her against the wall and made her touch his erect penis, then he masturbated in front of her.

“Ms. Jonasson was unable to escape and closed her eyes, fearing that she would anger Vin Diesel by rejecting him further, and attempted to dissociate, wishing the assault would end,” the lawsuit says.

Hours later, Jonasson was fired for Samantha Diesel, Vin's sister and president of the production company One Race Films. A few days before Vin Diesel's attack, Jonasson had already suffered sexual harassment by another One Race supervisor, but she was able to flee.

“It is clear that she was fired because she was no longer useful: Vin Diesel had used her to satisfy his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the lawsuit alleges. “Ms. Jonasson felt like she was a piece of trash that needed to be thrown away.”

Asta Jonasson complaint to Vin Diesel for his sexual assault, the unfair dismissal, and also the attempts by Diesel's company to undermine her and prevent the case from coming to light. The complaint says Jonasson “has suffered and continues to suffer humiliation, emotional distress, and physical and mental pain.”