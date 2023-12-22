After the trial of Jonathan Majors comes another setback for the world of cinema: as reported by Vanity Fair, la star di Fast and Furious Vin Diesel would have been reported for sexual violence against one of his ex-assistants.

The episode dates back to 2010, during screenings of Fast Five, and the woman allegedly claimed to have been physically assaulted. The 56-year-old actor's lawyer released the first statements regarding the matter, immediately highlighting the feelings on the actor's side.

Here are the statements from Bryan FreedmanVin Diesel's lawyer:

“Let me get straight to the point: Vin Diesel categorically denies that what this woman reported is the truth. This is the first time in 13 years that I have heard of such a serious matter involving my client. There is clear evidence to refute these senseless accusations.”

Vin Diesel is known for the role of Dominic Toretto in the very famous Fast and Furious film saga, in which he began acting in 2001.

No further statements have been made by the actor or his lawyers, but it is clear from these first statements that there should be no evidence in support of the serious accusations made by the actor's ex-assistant.